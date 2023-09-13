Registration Open for Short-Term COC Classes

While the College of the Canyons Fall 2023 semester may have started on Aug. 22, more than 300 class sections have been added to the class schedule to give current and prospective students more options to help them reach their educational goals.

These five-, eight-, and 12-week classes provide students with the opportunity to get ahead in their coursework during the months of September, October, and November.

“Short-term classes offer students a unique opportunity to take on an additional course before the semester ends,” said Omar Torres, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at the college. “Spanning a wide range of subjects, our short-term classes provide our students with the flexible options they need to graduate.”

The added classes are available at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, and also include online courses to accommodate the needs of students balancing work and school.

In addition, more than 160 sections of tuition-free classes are available through the School of Personal and Professional Learning with start dates throughout the months of September, October, and November. PPL provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all skill levels, at no cost.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the program’s webpage.

Students who choose to enroll in a late-start class at the college will have the added benefit of being classified as a “returning student” for the upcoming winter session registration period. Returning students receive earlier registration dates, giving them an opportunity to select from more open classes.

For more information about fall 2023 semester short-term classes, please visit the class schedule.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...