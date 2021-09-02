header image

1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
COC

Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas. The college’s robust schedule of classes offers a wide variety of options for both new and returning students.

The fall 2021 class schedule was created to reflect the various needs of students. To that end, many of the 5-week and 8-week short-term classes have start dates throughout September, October and November and will be offered in-person, online or in hybrid formats.

Short-term classes give students the flexibility to start classes at various dates throughout the semester, and finish in less time than a traditional 16-week class.

Whether students are looking to take a class to get ahead in their jobs, graduate faster, learn a skill that will enable them to launch a new career or advance in a current career, a short-term class can help them achieve their goals.

New and returning students can benefit from the wide range of classes that will be offered in subjects such as anthropology, business, counseling, communication, culinary arts, dance, English, history, math, photography, and sociology.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled.

For those looking to learn a new skill, explore personal interests or complete high school education, classes are still available at the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL).

PPL classes provide lifelong learning to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Registration is still underway for more than 200 PPL classes, which have a variety of start dates throughout the fall 2021 semester.

Available PPL classes include hotel front desk training, Adobe Photoshop certification training, Maya user certification training, Spanish for healthcare workers, basic computer skills, and career skills.

For more information about the College of the Canyons fall semester short-term classes or to apply for admission and register for classes, please visit the class schedule.

For more information about PPL classes, please visit the school’s web page.
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas.
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment

College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021
Following a national trend for community colleges, College of the Canyons’ enrollment numbers are down about 12% from the same point in the semester last fall, according to college officials. Nationally, the figure is about 11.3% this year.
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year

Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that students can expect more programs and features from the college for the coming school year. 
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press

CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills

COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
Purpose empowers you with unprecedented energy. Having a career or business in a field you’re truly interested in aligns your efforts, focus, enthusiasm, and natural gifts.
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top seven percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the return of two winged allies in its fight against brush fires.
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau began investigating the alleged sexual assault of an adult female that occurred in April of this year at “Massage Plus Healing” in the city of Santa Clarita.
SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims
Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration is set for Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, youth drug abuse is a high-profile public health concern that is on the rise.
City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention
Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
The women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause,” on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved a declaration that would allow the board to abruptly pause meetings and continue them later in an online format should the live, in-person meetings become too disruptive.
Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings
Supes Approve Barger’s Motion to Strengthen Victims Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, that will strengthen services and protections provided to victims of crime in Los Angeles County.
Supes Approve Barger’s Motion to Strengthen Victims Protections
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Class Project Grant
California Credit Union encourages Los Angeles county teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Class Project Grant
DMV Announces Extension of Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
SACRAMENTO – Commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and special certificates expiring between March 2020 and Nov.  30, 2021, are automatically extended through Nov. 30, 2021, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Thursday.
DMV Announces Extension of Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Following a national trend for community colleges, College of the Canyons’ enrollment numbers are down about 12% from the same point in the semester last fall, according to college officials. Nationally, the figure is about 11.3% this year.
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed  38 new deaths and 2,277 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,843 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
With Labor day weekend coming soon Caltrans is offering drivers some tips to deal with the extra traffic.
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” on Sept, 2  to raise money for local charities and help the community.  
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
The Los Angeles county board of supervisors have appointed a leader for the county's homelessness commission, Tuesday.
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
A 37-home single-family residential development planned for Stevenson Ranch received its final approval Tuesday when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny an appeal that sought to overturn the project’s approval by the Regional Planning Commission in May.  
County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Two decades after Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian made the ultimate sacrifice, his memory remains alive and well in the hearts of those who knew him.
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
The community is invited to join a car and bike show sponsored by the Elks Lodge on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food booths, boutique vendors and more.
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
