Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes

Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas. The college’s robust schedule of classes offers a wide variety of options for both new and returning students.

The fall 2021 class schedule was created to reflect the various needs of students. To that end, many of the 5-week and 8-week short-term classes have start dates throughout September, October and November and will be offered in-person, online or in hybrid formats.

Short-term classes give students the flexibility to start classes at various dates throughout the semester, and finish in less time than a traditional 16-week class.

Whether students are looking to take a class to get ahead in their jobs, graduate faster, learn a skill that will enable them to launch a new career or advance in a current career, a short-term class can help them achieve their goals.

New and returning students can benefit from the wide range of classes that will be offered in subjects such as anthropology, business, counseling, communication, culinary arts, dance, English, history, math, photography, and sociology.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled.

For those looking to learn a new skill, explore personal interests or complete high school education, classes are still available at the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL).

PPL classes provide lifelong learning to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Registration is still underway for more than 200 PPL classes, which have a variety of start dates throughout the fall 2021 semester.

Available PPL classes include hotel front desk training, Adobe Photoshop certification training, Maya user certification training, Spanish for healthcare workers, basic computer skills, and career skills.

For more information about the College of the Canyons fall semester short-term classes or to apply for admission and register for classes, please visit the class schedule.

For more information about PPL classes, please visit the school’s web page.

