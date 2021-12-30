Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K

The Master’s University Winter 5K is three weeks away. The race will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, and begin at 9:00 a.m.

The race will commence on Pete Reese Field, then go north on Quigley Canyon Road before turning right on Cleardale and then left onto the Quigley Canyon Open Space Trail. After a counter-clockwise loop on the trail, runners will make their way back toward Reese Field, where the race concludes following a lap around the block near the field and The MacArthur Center.

Awards will be given to the top-finishing male and female winners, along with the first-placed male and female in each of the eight age groups (0-13, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+).

All runners must pick up their packets between 7:30-8:30 a.m. Each runner will also receive a race t-shirt, although t-shirts are not guaranteed for those who register after Dec. 25.

General registration ($30) continues until Jan. 1, when Late Registration ($35) begins. Registration for the race closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Register now before all the spots fill up. For the course map and race information, visit the TMU Winter 5K webpage.

