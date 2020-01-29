Registration Underway at COC for Spring 2020

Registration for College of the Canyons‘ spring 2020 semester is in full swing, with more than 1,800 class sections being offered to students in a variety of formats.

Class sections will include courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.

Among the new classes being offered for the spring 2020 semester include:

* Electronic Systems 121 (Internet of Things): Connecting Things

* Electronic Systems 131 (Internet of Things): Python Programming

* Architecture 290: Advanced Building Information Modeling

In addition, students in the automotive technology program will now have the ability to earn a new associate in science degree and a certificate of achievement in advanced diagnosis and performance.

Two new noncredit certificate programs will also be available for those interested in pursuing careers in personal training and human resources.

Enrollment fees at all 115 California Community Colleges will remain at $46-per-unit, as mandated by the state of California.

Students will once again have the option of enrolling in courses offered at both the college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as online.

Spring semester classes begin Monday, Feb. 10 and run through Thursday, June 4.

For more information about the College of the Canyons spring 2020 semester, please visit the class schedule.