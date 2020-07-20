Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester

Registration is underway for College of the Canyons’ fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.

Students and community members can choose from more than 1,950 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines.

Class sections include courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.

The schedule features a wide selection of career technical education courses where students gain the skills needed to work in high-demand fields.

“This fall semester will be the first time in the college’s history that the majority of courses will be held in a distance education format,” said Dr. Omar Torres, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at the college. “We have converted many courses to be taught online, including both lectures and labs, to create safe classroom environments for our students and faculty in disciplines that normally require hands-on instruction.”

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, certain classes that require hands-on instruction—such as nursing, auto technology and welding—will be held in person in a scheduled and socially distant manner.

Fall semester classes begin Monday, Aug. 24, and run through Saturday, Dec. 12.

As in years past, College of the Canyons will also offer a number of short-term courses designed to meet the needs of working adults. Those courses are scheduled to begin throughout September and October.

Enrollment fees at all 115 California Community Colleges will remain at $46 per unit, as mandated by the state of California.

Students and community members interested in attending classes this semester are encouraged to visit the college’s website in order to view the current schedule of classes and take the steps necessary to enroll.

For more information, visit the Fall 2020 class schedule.