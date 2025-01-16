Registration Underway for Spring 2025 at College of the Canyons

New and continuing students can register for the College of the Canyons spring 2025 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 10.

More than 1650 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines are available, including courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.

To meet the specific needs and preferences of students, classes will be held in person, online, or in a combination of those delivery formats with a variety of class offerings on both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain at $46 per unit for California residents, as mandated by the state.

For high school students, the spring 2025 semester provides an opportunity to jumpstart their academic goals while saving money. High school students can earn college credit, which can transfer to the University of California and California State University systems.

Tuition is waived for these early college programs:

-Concurrent enrollment: High school students can take degree-applicable classes, approved by their high school counselor and principal, at the college campus or online.

-Dual enrollment: COC courses taught at high school campuses during the regular school day.

This spring, the School of Personal and Professional Learning will also offer more than 300 free classes to the community. PPL classes provide community members the opportunity to learn new skills, at no cost, to excel in the classroom or workplace.

For more information about the spring 2025 semester, please click here.

