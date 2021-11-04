Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20

The Holiday Boutique is back! Relay For Life organizers are excited to host this festive annual event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.

Guests are invited to browse through aisles of home décor, jewelry, tea towels, aprons, hand-crafted tile coasters, woodwork, fleece blankets and quilts. Holiday items include hand-made greeting cards, gift bags and tags, as well as hand-sewn elves, wreaths and toys. Original gifts will be on display including Simple Succulents and LED Lit glass blocks. Personal items include comfy flannel shirts, hair accessories, make-up and essential oils.

Relay For Life teams donating 100% of the proceeds from their sales to ACS include Cards For A Cure, Coasters For A Cure, Toys For A Cure, Blankets For A Cure, and Peace, Love & Cure. All money raised from this event will fund cancer research, education, and advocacy, as well as local patient and family services offered by the American Cancer Society.

The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of the American Cancer Society sponsored its largest fundraiser, Relay For Life, on October 2. It is still accepting donations at its website (SCVRelay.org) and encourages you, during this season, to honor someone in your life who has been impacted by cancer by donating online. You can also explore gently used collectibles and distinctive holiday items at the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop, located in the Bouquet Shopping Center at 26570-B Bouquet Canyon Rd.

Embrace the holiday spirit and share good will. Find unique and thoughtful items for the gift-giving season while supporting efforts to find a cure for cancer. For more information about the Holiday Boutique, email Kathleen Pavard at specialevents@scvrelay.org.

For information about the support services that ACS provides, visit the American Cancer Society website at www.cancer.org or call toll-free 800-227-2345.

**Note: The event will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of guests.

