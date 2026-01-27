Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Wins Regional ‘Spirit of Relay’ Awards

Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society, was recently honored with several “Spirit of Relay” Awards for the Western Region which includes California, Arizona, Hawaii and Guam.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s annual signature fundraiser, and the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event.

Since its first Relay For Life in 1999, Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley has raised over $9 million for cancer research and free local patient, survivor and caretaker programs and services.

After previously receiving Regional and National Honors, including the prestigious “Power of Hope” Award and being acknowledged as a “Premier Event” by raising over $300,000 and sustaining year-over-year growth, Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley was honored to receive a 2025 “Trendsetter Award” for meeting and exceeding its $340,000 goal.

Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley ranked #17 nationwide for its fundraising and outreach to the community.

Additionally, Abby Smith received the “Staff Partner of the Year Award” for her leadership and inspiration as the professional liaison between the American Cancer Society and the dedicated group of Santa Clarita Valley volunteers who make up Relay For Life of SCV.

Smith’s relationship with Relay For Life began about 14 years ago as a volunteer, before she became ACS staff in 2019 in support of Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley.

“The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is so incredibly special and personal to me. Becoming a part of Relay For Life is becoming part of a family rooted in support, empathy and compassion. It has been the privilege of my life to walk the journey step-for-step with newly diagnosed cancer patients, celebrate 20+ year survivors and every unique story in between,” said Smith.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley’s fundraising goal for 2026 is $375,000. The family-friendly event has for its theme this year: “Superheroes Unite! Join the Fight!”

Organizers invite the community to embrace the “Spirit of Relay” and join the movement to fight for a world without cancer with prevention and cures that save lives and celebrate lives.

Now is the time to start a team, join one, donate, or be a sponsor.

Sponsorships are available at many levels with tailored opportunities to align with personal and brand goals and community commitment strategy.

“This year, I hope to personally extend the invitation to each and every member of the Santa Clarita Valley communities and beyond to sign up online at www.SCVRelay.org and then come to Central Park on May 2 at 9 a.m. You won’t regret it,” said Smith.

For more information about Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, a calendar of events, donations and volunteer opportunities for upcoming fundraisers, visit www.Facebook.com/SCVRelay or www.SCVRelay.org, or contact Abby Smith at abby.smith@cancer.org or call (661) 855-4541.

To contact the American Cancer Society visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

