1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
Relay for Life SCV Exceeds Fundraising Goal
| Monday, May 15, 2023
The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks everyone who came together to fund the future of cancer research and local patient services by attending this year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6 at Central Park, celebrating its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the theme “Cirque du Cure.”

Our community turned out on a beautiful spring day to attend this free and family-friendly event featuring games, vendors, raffle drawings, food trucks, and education and awareness. Live entertainment throughout the day included Saugus High Choir, and a performance from Olive Branch Theatricals. The kids enjoyed special “Cirque du Cure” activities, and a special visit from “Spider-Man” and “Wonder Woman.”

The goal was to raise $225,000. Exceeding that goal, our community raised over $270,000 in the fight against cancer, with donations still coming in. These efforts mean that more people facing cancer are getting free rides to treatment they so desperately need, a place for them to stay when they have to travel for treatment, more support through our 24/7 live helpline and advancing research leading to lifesaving discoveries.

Over 50 teams participated, with the top ten fundraising teams being: SUSD: Let’s Teach Cancer a Lesson; “got cure?”; Pampered Chef – Help Whip Cancer; KeckMedicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Bosom Buddies; Buc’CURE’neers; Team Cheese Feat. P Diddy’s Crew; Kemper; CHEMO AMIGOS; and SC Flyers.

Sponsors included UCLA Health; KeckMedicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Boston Scientific; Frontier Toyota; KEMPER; PhRMA; California Energy Designs; and AMS Fulfillment. Community supporters from media and local businesses generously donated goods and services that made the event possible, and contributed to the overall success of the fundraising.

Over the past 24 years, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised over $8 million to support cancer research, and services for local patients and their families. The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks the community for your continued support and dedication to helping us end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.SCVRelay.org., or contact Abby Smith at (661) 855.4541 or Abby.Smith@cancer.org.

