1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Relay for Life SCV See’s Candy Fundraiser Benefits American Cancer Society
| Friday, Feb 3, 2023
See's candy

The Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley benefiting the American Cancer Society invites you to join their Spring “YUMraising” event with See’s Candy.

From now through March 24, visit tinyurl.com/SpringSees2023 and order decorated Easter chocolate eggs, one-pound and two-pound boxes of distinctive assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, truffles and gift cards.

See’s Candies is donating all profits of every sale to the American Cancer Society.

Anyone from across the country can participate and See’s will ship the candy directly to their home, or deliver it to another address for a gift-giving sweet treat.

The fundraising store closes on March 24 to ensure delivery in time for Easter April 9.

This fundraising event supports the Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society which will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon, Saugus. To register for Relay visit www.SCVRelay.org.

When you buy your See’s candy treats through this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s important work of funding vital cancer research since 1946. ACS has invested more than $5.6 billion in cancer research to identify causes, discover effective treatments and improve cancer survivors’ quality of life. ACS also offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345.

