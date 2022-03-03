Relay For Life’s Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ Sells Candy For Cancer Research

The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society is invitng all to join their Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ with See’s candy.
From now through March 25, just go to the website and order decorated Easter chocolate eggs, one-pound and two-pound boxes of distinctive assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, truffles, and more.
Gift cards are also available for purchase. See’s is donating a portion of every sale to ACS. Anyone from across the country can participate in the ‘FUNdraiser’, and See’s will ship the candy directly to their home.
Order early before the fundraising store closes on March 25 to ensure delivery in time for Easter
This fundraising event supports the Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society, taking place this year on May 14 at Central Park.
Buying See’s candy treats through this fundraising effort supports the American Cancer Society’s work of funding vital cancer research since 1946.
In over 70 years, the ACS has invested more than $5.6 billion in cancer research to identify causes, discover effective treatments, and improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.
ACS also offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit the ACS website or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 .
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 80 additional deaths, including one person between the ages of 12-17 and 1,626 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to restore Nuisance Abatement Teams to crack down on illegal public nuisance land cases and egregious code violators within unincorporated County communities.
Superintendent Thurmond today also partnered with Assemblymember Mia Bonta to introduce Assembly Bill 2465, a bill that would establish a grant program for community literacy and education enrichment through partnerships between schools and community-based organizations.
The College of the Canyons Pathway to Law School program, which provides a pathway to a law school education for students at the community college level,was awarded the California Leadership-Access-Workforce Diversity Champion award for 2022 during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 18.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year.
College of the Canyons continued its winning ways vs. two highly regarded programs on Saturday, first downing El Camino 3-2 and later defeating Cypress in a wild 15-11 affair to sweep another home doubleheader and push its win streak to six games.
In recognition of his unwavering support to College of the Canyons throughout its five-decade history, the college’s Foundation will present Bruce Fortine with the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.
Join Valley Industry Association as it returns to in-person programming on Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, with a discussion highlighting SCV Safety: Trends, Issues and Solutions.
Earlier this week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided testimony to the joint hearing with Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Health and Human Services, Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 2 on Education Finance, and Assembly Select Committee on Early Childhood Development regarding Children and Youth Behavioral Health Issues and Programs, at which he declared an urgent need to recruit mental health clinicians and unveiled to legislators a bill that, if passed, could help to secure 10,000 mental health clinicians in the state.
