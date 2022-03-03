Relay For Life’s Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ Sells Candy For Cancer Research

The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society is invitng all to join their Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ with See’s candy.

From now through March 25, just go to the website and order decorated Easter chocolate eggs, one-pound and two-pound boxes of distinctive assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, truffles, and more.

Gift cards are also available for purchase. See’s is donating a portion of every sale to ACS. Anyone from across the country can participate in the ‘FUNdraiser’, and See’s will ship the candy directly to their home.

Order early before the fundraising store closes on March 25 to ensure delivery in time for Easter

This fundraising event supports the Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society, taking place this year on May 14 at Central Park.

To register for Relay go to the relay’s website.

Buying See’s candy treats through this fundraising effort supports the American Cancer Society’s work of funding vital cancer research since 1946.

In over 70 years, the ACS has invested more than $5.6 billion in cancer research to identify causes, discover effective treatments, and improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

ACS also offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit the ACS website or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 .

