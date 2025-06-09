Remodeled SCV Walmart Supercenter Unveils Customer-Centric Features, Mural

Walmart customers in the Santa Clarita Valley were recently welcomed inside the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 26471 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 after completion of the project.

The Carl Boyer Drive Walmart manager and associates marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, community celebration and the unveiling of a community-inspired mural. The event was attended by local elected officials and organizations, including representatives from the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps and the American Cancer Society, which were also presented with grants during the ceremony. Guests also enjoyed performances by the Golden Valley High School Marching Band and a local Mariachi Band.

“We’re very excited for customers to see all the improvements,” said Panthi Patel, Walmart Supercenter Store Manager. “The store has been completely refreshed to make it more welcoming and easier to navigate, with major updates and improvements to the store’s layout and its departments. Everything we’ve done is about creating a better shopping experience for our customers.”

During the celebration, store leaders and associates highlighted the transformation as well as the new interactive features available to customers, including:

A community-inspired mural.

Displays that invite customers to touch, feel and experience the products and spaces.

Expanded online pickup and delivery.

A renovated vision department.

Upgrades to the pharmacy, including a new private room for vaccinations.

Digital touchpoints located throughout the store that help communicate the vast assortment of products and services Walmart offers online.

A reconfigured store layout.

Refreshed interior and exterior of the store with new signage.

New Mother’s Room designed to provide a private space for customers.

Expanded grocery and apparel departments featuring a broader selection of brands.

To further illustrate Walmart’s commitment helping others to live better in the to the communities it serves, the store manager and several associates presented $8,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:

$3,500 to the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps.

$5,000 to the American Cancer Society.

Like this: Like Loading...