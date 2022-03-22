Remodeling Business Launches ‘Chefs for Ukraine’ Initiative

Lenton Company, which has purchased several hundred sunflower seed kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors, announced Monday a local initiative intended to bring awareness and to direct donations to the World Central Kitchen in their “Chefs for Ukraine” efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine. Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, will be distributed as self-contained grow kits. Residents may call 661.273.9179 to reserve a complimentary grow-kit or pick one up at Lenton Company Design Studio located at 530 Commerce Ave., Suite C in Palmdale between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“As an Antelope Valley family-owned Design-Build-Remodel business for three generations, we know the kitchen is the heart of the home,” said co-owner Rob Lenton. “The kitchen fuels the body, feeds the family, and provides sustenance for all who enter. It creates a gathering place where love, nourishment, and fellowship flourish.”
“Our collective hearts break at the loss of home, life, and security for the people of Ukraine. That’s why we’ve chosen to partner with the World Central Kitchen and their frontline Chefs for Ukraine humanitarian effort to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.”
As of March 12, the World Central Kitchen activated operations in over 55 cities, served more than one million meals through more than 330 distribution points since Russia’s invasion, according to a news release. The relief effort continues to grow even supporting restaurants in Ukrainian cities, which remain under active attack.
“We hope residents will join us in donating to the World Central Kitchen to help their frontline efforts,” said Evelyn Lenton. There is no suggested donation for the kits; only for recipients to consider making a direct donation to the nonprofit at a level comfortable for them.
“We hope to spread the hopeful optimism of the sunflower, which also happens to be the Lenton family signature flower,” Evelyn Lenton added. “It may seem a small gesture in a large crisis, but we know our community has empathy for the people of Ukraine and we hope they join us in helping this humanitarian effort to feed refugees.”
About Lenton Company
Lenton Company has been crafting exceptional spaces since 1984 in the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas, specializing in kitchens, baths, new additions, and overall home remodels. Their design-build-remodel approach has earned them the accolade of “Antelope Valley’s Best” 11 times, a “Homes for Life Award” by the National Association of Home Builders for an accessible primary bathroom remodel, and named “Best of Houzz” award recipient for the last seven consecutive years. Evelyn Lenton was honored with the 2020 IMPACT Award and 2019 MVP Award by Remodelers Advantage. Affiliations include the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), and the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce. LentonCompany.com.
About World Central Kitchen
Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK’s Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities. Learn more at wck.org.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in celebration of Women’s History Month, is recognizing SchlickArt Photography and Video, a woman-owned business, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month, as well as several well-known female community leaders.
Lenton Company, which has purchased several hundred sunflower seed kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors, announced Monday a local initiative intended to bring awareness and to direct donations to the World Central Kitchen in their “Chefs for Ukraine” efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.
Celebrate is an event series that honors cultures, customs and culinary wonders from around the world. Every first Friday from April to September, immerse yourself in a cultural celebration at the Canyon Country Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's One Story One City program and this year's book selection, "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Creative" by Florence Williams, we're inviting residents to put on your jeans and comfy shoes and come out to Newhall Park to beautify the natural spaces and enjoy the great outdoors.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 29 additional deaths, 565 new positive cases on Sunday and an additional 370 positive cases Monday, with 53 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and its Economic and Workforce Development Branch announced the re-opening of its 19 L.A. County America’s Job Centers of California system, including the center in Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced today that the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program will open online registrations for participants to try out for Summer 2022 sessions on Saturday, March 19.
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
The Santa Clarita City Council will discuss the purchase of two commuter buses, four transit buses and two dial-a-ride buses and a new traffic signal at Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street in addition to a host of other considerations at Tuesday's regular meeting to be held March 22 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled overnight lane and full freeway closures of Interstate 5 southbound between Carmenita Road and Artesia Boulevard to prepare for final striping of new freeway lanes and electrical work for loop installation.
Former longtime College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman was inducted into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, officially becoming the first assistant coach to be selected by the organization's Hall of Fame committee.
College of the Canyons freshman Andrew Henderson has been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Associations All-State Team, capping a season in which he also took home all-conference honors.
Actor, voice artist, musician and California Institute of the Arts alum Emilio Delgado (Theater 1971), best known for his work on the beloved children’s television series "Sesame Street," died on March 10 in Manhattan, in New York City. He was 81.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.