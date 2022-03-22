Remodeling Business Launches ‘Chefs for Ukraine’ Initiative

Lenton Company, which has purchased several hundred sunflower seed kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors, announced Monday a local initiative intended to bring awareness and to direct donations to the World Central Kitchen in their “Chefs for Ukraine” efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine. Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, will be distributed as self-contained grow kits. Residents may call 661.273.9179 to reserve a complimentary grow-kit or pick one up at Lenton Company Design Studio located at 530 Commerce Ave., Suite C in Palmdale between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“As an Antelope Valley family-owned Design-Build-Remodel business for three generations, we know the kitchen is the heart of the home,” said co-owner Rob Lenton. “The kitchen fuels the body, feeds the family, and provides sustenance for all who enter. It creates a gathering place where love, nourishment, and fellowship flourish.”

“Our collective hearts break at the loss of home, life, and security for the people of Ukraine. That’s why we’ve chosen to partner with the World Central Kitchen and their frontline Chefs for Ukraine humanitarian effort to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.”

As of March 12, the World Central Kitchen activated operations in over 55 cities, served more than one million meals through more than 330 distribution points since Russia’s invasion, according to a news release. The relief effort continues to grow even supporting restaurants in Ukrainian cities, which remain under active attack.

“We hope residents will join us in donating to the World Central Kitchen to help their frontline efforts,” said Evelyn Lenton. There is no suggested donation for the kits; only for recipients to consider making a direct donation to the nonprofit at a level comfortable for them.

“We hope to spread the hopeful optimism of the sunflower, which also happens to be the Lenton family signature flower,” Evelyn Lenton added. “It may seem a small gesture in a large crisis, but we know our community has empathy for the people of Ukraine and we hope they join us in helping this humanitarian effort to feed refugees.”

About Lenton Company

Lenton Company has been crafting exceptional spaces since 1984 in the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas, specializing in kitchens, baths, new additions, and overall home remodels. Their design-build-remodel approach has earned them the accolade of “Antelope Valley’s Best” 11 times, a “Homes for Life Award” by the National Association of Home Builders for an accessible primary bathroom remodel, and named “Best of Houzz” award recipient for the last seven consecutive years. Evelyn Lenton was honored with the 2020 IMPACT Award and 2019 MVP Award by Remodelers Advantage. Affiliations include the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), and the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce. LentonCompany.com.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK’s Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities. Learn more at wck.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...