header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
| Friday, Apr 2, 2021

Rene Veluzat

Rene Veluzat, owner of Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Saugus. 071611


Actor and stuntman Rene Veluzat died March 21 at the age of 80 after losing his battle with cancer.

Veluzat was a Santa Clarita native, born on Dec. 28, 1940, and soon began to dip his toes in the film industry in his early teens as a child actor.

As he grew up, Veluzat went on to wear many hats in the industry as a stuntman and actor, supporting crew, then in later years as a creator of two movie ranches: Blue Cloud Movie Ranch and later Diamond V Movie Ranch.

Before starting either of the ranches, Veluzat had already worked for 45 years as a contractor building and remodeling homes across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Veluzat was also a philanthropist who was awarded SCV Man of the Year in 1975 for his efforts.

“He was a man about the community,” said his son Marcel Veluzat, now ranch manager at Diamond V. “He was really proud of Santa Clarita.”

That pride also showed through as he worked with productions, making the SCV a destination for filming.

“I was lucky enough to know and work with Rene for 20 years, and he was such a special, one-of-a-kind, ball of enthusiasm for his passion: Filming in Santa Clarita,” said Jason Crawford, city of Santa Clarita planning, marketing and economic development manager. “He championed this community, was a friend and partner to the city and the film office, and will be greatly missed.”

Veluzat taught his son early on to treat everyone equally, whether celebrity or not, as you never know who is going to be the next big star, Marcel said.

“Sometimes, we’ll do small shows that really don’t have a lot of money, and we’ll do them just because we’re trying to help those people get to a bigger stage in their career,” Marcel added.

The Veluzats devoted themselves to these smaller films, hoping to give each one the opportunity to succeed.

“A lot of the times when these people would just … say, ‘Thank you so much, we would have never been able to do this without you,’ I mean, for him, that was its own praise that he was a part of it,” Marcel added.

One of these smaller shows, a Western called “The Long Ride Home,” even won Veluzat a Telly award, which Veluzat said was his “ultimate accomplishment.”

rene veluzat

Dan Watson Rene Veluzat, owner of Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Saugus, drives a U.S. government surplus Humvee through the movie set of a Middle Eastern town on his property as participants in a war games scene take a break in the training. 071611

“He always wanted to make the movie companies happy, and he always wanted to make them feel good about filming on his ranches and in Santa Clarita,” added his nephew Daniel Veluzat, co-owner of Melody Ranch. “His generosity to film productions and his years of knowledge in the industry I think really helped film companies believe and trust in filming a lot in Santa Clarita.”

It was this notion, as well as that of hard work, that Veluzat instilled in his son as well, which Marcel said he credits for allowing him to run the movie ranch now.

Dylan Lewis, who purchased Blue Cloud from Veluzat, also appreciated being able to go to Veluzat for advice or help when needed.

“I loved every interaction I ever had with him, and I know he was excited when he was retiring to know his baby was going to somebody that was going to keep it as a movie ranch and sort of take the baton and run with it, and I was excited to do that,” Lewis added.

Veluzat was described as “a man full of life” whose stories were one in a million.

“He could take the simplest story, and have you on the edge of your seat, listening to it,” Daniel said. “He was just a fascinating storyteller.”

Most stories were thought of as fantasies — until Veluzat provided the listener with photographic proof.

“That’s what an incredible life he lived,” Marcel added.

Many of these stories can be read in Veluzat’s book, “My High Adventures Behind the Movie Scenes,” which was published just recently.

“He was particularly proud of that book,” Marcel said. “In his book, he tells some of the craziest stories … (but) he just wanted to portray Hollywood in a positive light. … When we meet some of these (stars), they just turn out to be the most genuine people in the world, and that’s kind of what he wanted to portray in his book.”

Veluzat is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Patti, his son, Marcel, as well as his grandchildren, Logan and Holland.

rene veluzat

Rene Veluzat wrote “My High Adventures Behind the Movie Scenes” about his personal experiences in the film industry Courtesy
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
FULL STORY...
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
FULL STORY...
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
The Gibbon Conservation Center is leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, set to move to Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
UltraViolet Devices Inc. partnered with Badger Technologies to equip the Badger UV Disinfect robot with its advanced UV-C technology to create an autonomous disinfecting robot designed to combat COVID-19 and high-risk pathogens commonly found in grocery, food-service and retail environments.
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
The Gibbon Conservation Center is leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, set to move to Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 374 new deaths and 692 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,284 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health announced an update to the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order which will reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the orange tier.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
With vaccination rates increasing and the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate near a record low, the California Department of Public Health on Friday released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework allowing additional activities to resume with modifications to reduce risk effective April 15.
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
Actor and stuntman Rene Veluzat died March 21 at the age of 80 after losing his battle with cancer.
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Applications are now open for the Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program which is set to provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 140 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching its Spring Into Parks program initiative with a variety of new options for youth and families to enjoy at no cost.
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with Insurance and Financial Services.
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
A component of voter-approved Proposition 19 went into effect Thursday, April 1, that expands benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and victims of disasters to transfer their property’s assessed value and tax base to another home of any value in California.
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new deaths and 757 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,259 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
A vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a SigAlert and stalled traffic Thursday morning.
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
%d bloggers like this: