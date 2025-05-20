Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections

College of the Canyons women’s tennis student-athletes Baylee Renfro and Leilani Figalan were both recognized with Honorable Mention selections as part of the 2025 All-Western State Conference team.

Renfro was selected for her play from the No. 2 singles position. The freshman from Valencia High School posted a singles record of 11-9 on the year to lead the squad in wins, with a handful of her starts coming as the team’s No. 1 player.

At season’s end, the freshman competed at the WSC Singles & Doubles Championship tourney as the bracket’s No. 9 seed. Renfro claimed a first-round win, then continued that success with a second singles victory, before eventually seeing her run end with a third-round loss.

That performance at the WSC tourney advanced Renfro to the 3C2A Singles & Doubles Championships. She received an opening round bye, before playing to a three-set victory in round two. The following day Renfro was defeated to see her freshman campaign come to a close.

Figalan finished the season with a singles record of 5-9 to tie for third on the squad while primarily playing from the No. 6 position. At the WSC Singles & Doubles Championship Figalan suffered an opening round loss while playing as the No. 26 seed.

As a team, Canyons finished the 2025 season with an overall record of 5-13, while going 5-9 in conference play. The Cougars won three of their final five matches down the stretch.

