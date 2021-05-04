header image

May 4
1903 - According to local legend, President Teddy Roosevelt stops at Saugus depot (& café) and Acton Hotel [story]
Saugus Cafe
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
| Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Los Angeles County
File photo: Marshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons.

 

Los Angeles County’s continually declining COVID-19 metrics have met the threshold to move into the least-restrictive, yellow tier this week, allowing for more business reopenings starting Thursday.

California Department of Public Health officials released updated metrics Tuesday for the state’s blueprint for reopening, and as L.A. County has met all of the requirements for the yellow tier for two straight weeks, it has been given the green light to transition into the lower tier.

The county’s seven-day average test positivity rate is 0.7%, while its seven-day average case rate is 3.0 per 100,000 residents per day, and its adjusted case rate is 1.6 per 100,000, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume, based on results from the week ending April 24.

L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county plans to release a revised health officer order Wednesday, detailing what sectors can reopen before the order goes into effect Thursday.

The county Board of Supervisors released a statement following the announcement:

“This has been a long and difficult journey and we are so heartened to arrive at this latest milestone. Entering the yellow tier means we have reached the next-to-last stage before fully reopening, and this is another welcome sign we are moving toward a safe and healthy new normal, one that is guided by hope rather than fear. This new tier matches the sunny optimism of the season. Now it’s up to all of us to keep up the good work. It’s never been easier to get vaccinated, and that is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Continuing to make smart choices now moves us closer to fully enjoying all the wonderful things that Los Angeles County has to offer.”

Under this tier, capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted for more businesses, such as museums, zoos and aquariums, while other modifications under the state’s guidelines include:

Restaurants and movie theaters still must limit capacity to 50%, but no longer need to limit to 200 people.

Gyms and fitness centers can increase capacity from 25% to 50% and reopen saunas, spas and steam rooms. Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of a negative test or full vaccination.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries can increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50% or 200 people (whichever is fewer).

Bars can resume indoor operations with 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer).

Family entertainment centers can increase capacity from 25% to 50% and can reopen arcade games, ice and roller skating areas, and indoor playgrounds, with modifications.

Card rooms and satellite wagering sites can increase from 25% to 50% capacity.

Outdoor live events, such as live performances and sporting events, can increase capacity to 67% from 33%.

Indoor live events for venues with 1,500 maximum capacity can increase capacity from 15% to 25% or 300 people (whichever is fewer), while capacities for venues with seating for more than 1,500 does not change from 10% or 2,000 people.

Amusement parks can increase maximum capacity to 35% from 25%, with walk-up ticket sales allowed, while water parks can reopen at 40% outdoor capacity.

Business sectors with 50% capacities may increase that to 75% if all guests show proof of a negative test or full vaccination.

It should be noted that local governments and public health departments can implement stricter orders than what California imposes, with Ferrer noting that additional modifications may be made.

Ferrer continued to stress the importance for residents to not only continue to get vaccinated, but also continue adhering to public health guidelines, such as mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing, to prevent a resurgence of the virus locally.

While L.A. County joins six other counties in the state’s least restrictive tier, the move to yellow tier comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California remains on target to fully reopen the state on June 15 in a social media post Tuesday, noting this will happen if more Californians continue getting vaccinated.

Newsom plans to eliminate the state’s four-tiered system, allowing the entire state to reopen at the same time and “everyday activities” to resume, with all sectors able to return to usual operations in compliance with requirements of Cal/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency, and with the public health policies in place, such as required masking, testing and encouraging vaccinations.

Death Penalty Overturned for Santa Clarita Mom Who Killed Her 4 Daughters
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Death Penalty Overturned for Santa Clarita Mom Who Killed Her 4 Daughters
A mother convicted of murdering her four children after purposefully burning down their Santa Clarita Valley home more than 20 years ago had the death penalty in her case reversed Monday.
FULL STORY...
Padilla Unveils Public Lands Expansion
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Padilla Unveils Public Lands Expansion
(CN) — Looking to create a flood of new outdoor recreation opportunities in California’s majestic redwood forests and foothills, the state’s new U.S. Senator Alex Padilla on Monday unveiled plans to protect over 1 million acres of undeveloped federal land.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Have your fundraising efforts fallen flat? Need help raising money for your organization? Join JCI Santa Clarita for an interactive conversation about nonprofit fundraising with fundraising experts and JCI members Michelle Rey and Mallory Staley.
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
L.A. County Library has received a $20,000 grant from Edison International to develop a new virtual Nature Exploration series about the wonders of our natural world—from what we can discover in our own backyards, to what we can learn from scientists and environmental studies professionals.
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training
No business is immune from the unthinkable. Workplace violence is an increasingly important topic for organizations of all types.
May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training
DrinkPAK’s Needham Ranch Footprint Now Spans More than 572,000 Square Feet
Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners, LLC. announce that DrinkPAK, LLC., the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has signed two additional leases at The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita.
DrinkPAK’s Needham Ranch Footprint Now Spans More than 572,000 Square Feet
Death Penalty Overturned for Santa Clarita Mom Who Killed Her 4 Daughters
A mother convicted of murdering her four children after purposefully burning down their Santa Clarita Valley home more than 20 years ago had the death penalty in her case reversed Monday.
Death Penalty Overturned for Santa Clarita Mom Who Killed Her 4 Daughters
Padilla Unveils Public Lands Expansion
(CN) — Looking to create a flood of new outdoor recreation opportunities in California’s majestic redwood forests and foothills, the state’s new U.S. Senator Alex Padilla on Monday unveiled plans to protect over 1 million acres of undeveloped federal land.
Padilla Unveils Public Lands Expansion
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 255 new cases and no new deaths of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,727 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools
Four high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named 2021 California Distinguished Schools by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond including Academy of the Canyons, Golden Valley, Hart and West Ranch.
Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools
CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
On Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
LASD Encourages Community to ‘Share the Road and Go Safely’ During National Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to slow down when passing bicyclists and asks bicyclists to be visible, predictable, and safe on the road.
LASD Encourages Community to ‘Share the Road and Go Safely’ During National Bicycle Safety Month
LA County Reopening Additional Libraries for Select In-Person Service
As Los Angeles County nears the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Los Angeles County Library announced it will reopen an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person services beginning May 10 including the Acton Agua Dulce Library and Castaic Library.
LA County Reopening Additional Libraries for Select In-Person Service
Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks
Former College of the Canyons defensive back Bryan Mills is the latest former Cougar to join the NFL ranks after signing a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.
Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks
LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have additional deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly
CHP Emphasizes Safe Riding, Driving During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
By recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the California Highway Patrol emphasizes safe riding and driving practices for everyone.
CHP Emphasizes Safe Riding, Driving During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – May 2021
After months upon months of restrictions and shutdowns, we are now seeing more and more opportunities available. Here in Santa Clarita, several of the programs, activities and sports leagues that were put on pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 are once again being offered.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – May 2021
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2021
Our City has long been hailed as one of the safest in the nation. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita was recently named the 4th Safest City in America by SmartAsset.com when analyzing violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality and more.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2021
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1953: Adrian Adams, later municipal court judge, opens law practice in Newhall with attorney James Lowder. [story]
Adrian Adams
RPOSD Launches First-Ever Cycle of Measure A Competitive Grant Programs
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District launched the 2021 competitive grant programs totaling $33.4 million for park development across Los Angeles County, with online applications open until Oct. 28.
RPOSD Launches First-Ever Cycle of Measure A Competitive Grant Programs
City Council Wants Sentencing Enhancements in Dorsey Case
The Santa Clarita City Council has asked the city manager to prepare a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors seeking the board’s support in adding sentencing enhancements to the case of murder suspect James “Matthew” Dorsey.
City Council Wants Sentencing Enhancements in Dorsey Case
