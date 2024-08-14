Garcia Introduces Bill to End High-Speed Rail Spending

U.S. Rep Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced H.R. 9308, the “No Frankenrail Act,” to pull federal funds for high-speed rail projects.

This bill aims to cut off funding for any high-speed rail project that hasn’t laid a single mile of track after a decade of federal support.

“After 15 years and billions of your hard-earned tax dollars spent, California’s High-Speed Rail has delivered zero results—just broken promises and empty rhetoric,” said Garcia. “This so-called ‘high-speed’ rail hasn’t produced any rail, and it’s certainly not moving at any speed. This isn’t just fiscal irresponsibility, it’s a betrayal of the trust Californians have placed in their government.”

Garcia emphasized the need to redirect funds to projects that actually serve the community. “This isn’t high-speed rail, it’s Frankenstein’s monster—a clumsy, costly project that’s wreaking havoc in our communities without delivering any real benefits. We need real infrastructure improvements, like expanding Metrolink and increasing freeway capacity, not wasting more money on this failure.”

Garcia is calling on his colleagues in Congress to support this legislation and put an end to the spending on a project that has consistently failed to deliver.

