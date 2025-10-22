header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 22
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Rep. George Whitesides Celebrates Senate Committee’s Advancement of the Fix Our Forests Act
| Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025
Water drop


Today, Rep. George Whitesides applauded the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry’s decision to advance the Fix Our Forests Act and urged for its quick passage on the Senate floor.

FOFA is a major bipartisan effort to restore forest health, reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires, and protect communities nationwide. The bill, which Rep. Whitesides advocated strongly for in the House, takes particular aim at addressing wildfire risks in states like California, where longer fire seasons and megafires have become increasingly destructive.

“The Fix Our Forests Act is long-overdue legislation that will help us combat the existential threat of wildfires in my district, our state, and the entire county,” said Rep. Whitesides. “Wildfire and forest management is not a partisan issue, it’s a matter of public safety, and I encourage the Senate to quickly consider this crucial legislation on the floor.”

In January, the U.S. House passed the Fix Our Forests Act on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis. The House version of FOFA included provisions that would:

-Simplify and expedite environmental reviews for critical forest management projects, reducing costs and planning times while maintaining rigorous environmental standards.

-Reduce excess litigation that delays urgent forest management projects.

-Promote federal, state, tribal, and local collaboration through the creation of a new Fireshed Center and by codifying the Shared Stewardship initiative.

-Enhance community resilience to wildfires with the establishment of a Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Program and a Community Wildfire Defense Research Program.

-Enable federal land managers to use emergency authorities to carry out landscape-scale management projects on the most at-risk firesheds.

The Senate’s version added some key improvements that would:

-Provide decision support for the pre-positioning of wildfire suppression personnel and assets based on real-time risk, a key issue in the Palisades Fire.

-Assist with the safe and effective use of prescribed fire to help prevent catastrophes like Hermit’s Peak escaped prescribed fire.

-Expand the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program to include structure and infrastructure hardening activities and encourage the deployment of proven wildfire technologies.

The Fix Our Forests Act is supported by a broad coalition of organizations in the 119th Congress, including the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE); Environmental Defense Fund; National Wildlife Federation; Utah Farm Bureau Federation; Bipartisan Policy Center Action (BPC Action); Alliance for Wildfire Resilience; International Association of Fire Chiefs; Megafire Action; National Audubon Society; Citizens’ Climate Lobby; Federation of American Scientists; Association of Firetech Innovation (AFI); the Nature Conservancy; Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership; American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA); Climate & Wildfire Institute; Wildfire Alliance; Tall Timbers; Rural Voices for Conservation Coalition; The Stewardship Project; Property and Environment Research Center (PERC); National Association of State Foresters (NASF); American Forests; and Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Rep. George Whitesides Celebrates Senate Committee’s Advancement of the Fix Our Forests Act
Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025
Rep. George Whitesides Celebrates Senate Committee’s Advancement of the Fix Our Forests Act
Today, Rep. George Whitesides applauded the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry’s decision to advance the Fix Our Forests Act and urged for its quick passage on the Senate floor.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’
Adoption season is in full swing and there’s no better time to find your fur-ever friend. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the third annual Pet Adoption Week.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Rep. George Whitesides Celebrates Senate Committee’s Advancement of the Fix Our Forests Act
Today, Rep. George Whitesides applauded the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry’s decision to advance the Fix Our Forests Act and urged for its quick passage on the Senate floor.
Rep. George Whitesides Celebrates Senate Committee’s Advancement of the Fix Our Forests Act
Nov. 2: CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s fourth annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
Nov. 2: CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a budget update presented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta on Tuesday, Oct. 21 which noted that CalFresh benefits may run out by Nov. 1.
CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown
County Launches Dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Website, Phone Line
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the launch of the county’s dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting website and phone line.
County Launches Dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Website, Phone Line
Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’
Adoption season is in full swing and there’s no better time to find your fur-ever friend. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the third annual Pet Adoption Week.
Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’
Oct. 25: Teen Author Alessandro Concas, Book Signing at Color Me Mine
Alessandro Concas, a Santa Clarita young author and entrepreneur, invites local children and their parents to a special book signing and reading of his book, "Life of the Time Cat."
Oct. 25: Teen Author Alessandro Concas, Book Signing at Color Me Mine
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session.
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 8-11 a.m., at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
The California Department of Public Health and local health officials in the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, have identified three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in Californians who did not report recent travel outside the United States.
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares continued her District Dialogues listening tour on Monday, Oct. 20, hosting a roundtable discussion in Valencia with local real estate professionals, builders and lenders to hear directly from them about the challenges and opportunities shaping California’s housing market.
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has opened volunteer registration for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 20, Wednesday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Angelenos can sign up to volunteer at https://count.lahsa.org/.
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
The California Highway Patrol has published an internal report on an incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 18, in which metal shrapnel from explosive ordnance fired over the Interstate 5 freeway detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master's University men's soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
While The Master's University came up short against NCAA Division III No. 1 Pomona-Pitzer in a dual swim meet Saturday, Oct. 18, there were plenty of highlights that show the Mustangs will be a force in the water.
Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
College of the Canyons freshman Addison DeGard served up eight aces and fellow frosh Martina Neveleff tallied 13 kills to help lead the Cougars women's volleyball team to a 3-1 conference victory at Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Oct. 17. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer trailed at the break but battled back to salvage a 1-1 draw vs. conference opponent L.A. Valley College in front of its home crowd on Friday night, Oct. 17.
Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
The College of the Canyons and Bakersfield College men's soccer teams played a scoreless first half before the Cougars eventually fell in a 2-1 result at the COC soccer facility on Friday, Oct. 17.
Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss district WI-FI and a new payroll system.
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
SCVNews.com