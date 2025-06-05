Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act Gains Support of L.A. County Board of Supervisors

Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act gained additional momentum on Tuesday after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion of support for the bill.

The successful motion directs the County’s Chief Executive Officer, through the Legislative Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Branch, to formally support H.R. 1179, the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, and advocate for its passage.

“Thanks to Supervisor Barger and all the Supervisors who supported my bill to bring much needed tax relief to families impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” Rep. Whitesides said. “With local, state, and federal advocates all working together to respond to the landfill crisis, I’m hopeful we can make some serious progress for our constituents who have been burdened by these toxins and pollutants for far too long.”

“The families living near Chiquita Canyon Landfill have endured months of disruption to their daily lives and growing financial burdens,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Supporting this federal legislation is another critical step toward delivering meaningful relief. I deeply appreciate Congressman Whitesides for introducing H.R. 1179 and am pleased that my colleagues joined me in standing with impacted residents.”

The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act exempts:

-Current and future payments from the Chiquita Canyon Community Relief Program

-Any future assistance from federal, state, or county governments related to the crisis

-Future legal settlement payments to residents tied to ongoing litigation against Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The bill would also ensure that current and future payments will not be considered taxable income.

