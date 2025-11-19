Rep. George Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Rep. George Whitesides introduced legislation to designate the Castaic Post Office in honor of the late Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

The Castaic location would be renamed the “Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Post Office.”

“Deputy Clinkunbroomer served the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department with distinction, and devoted his life to protecting our community,” said Rep. George Whitesides. “His courage, dedication, and compassion inspired us all, and I’m proud to introduce legislation that ensures his legacy lives on in his hometown. I’m thankful to our local sheriff’s departments, as well as Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s family, who have been courageous and unshaking in the face of this unspeakable tragedy.”

“Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer embodied the highest values of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “He served with honor and humility and was a cherished community member. We are deeply grateful to Rep. Whitesides for introducing this legislation, which ensures that Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s legacy of courage, service, and commitment to justice will continue to inspire future generations. Our Department stands with the Clinkunbroomer family today and always, and we will be honored to see Ryan’s name memorialized in the community he called home.”

“Our son, Ryan Clinkunbroomer, proudly served the citizens of Los Angeles County as a Deputy Sheriff,” said Kim Clinkunbroomer, mother of Deputy Clinkunbroomer. “He lived his lifetime within the Santa Clarita Valley, specifically the City of Castaic. Ryan would be honored to know that his selfless dedication will not be forgotten, the renaming of the Castaic postal center in his name, shall be an everlasting tribute to him.”

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was born in Panorama City, raised in Castaic, and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University, Northridge. A third-generation LA County Sheriff’s Deputy, he served in the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for eight years before he was tragically killed in an unprovoked ambush while on duty in Palmdale in 2023.

Deputy Clinkunbroomer is survived by fiancée, parents, and grandparents.

