Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands

U.S. Rep. George Whitesides joined Rep. Dave Min to introduce the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the growing threat of wildfires in shrubland ecosystems across the Western United States.

Shrublands, which dominate much of Southern California and other arid regions, burn more frequently and with greater impact on homes and urban areas than forested areas. Despite this, most federal wildfire mitigation efforts have historically focused on forests, leaving communities in shrubland regions vulnerable and under-resourced.

“The BRUSH Act is about bringing science, strategy, and support to the landscapes that need it most,” said Rep. Whitesides. “Too often, shrubland fires are overlooked in national wildfire policy, even though they threaten millions of people, homes, and ecosystems in California and beyond. This bill will give land managers the tools, data, and partnerships they need to protect lives and prevent brush fires from becoming catastrophic disasters.”

The BRUSH Act directs the U.S. Forest Service, in coordination with relevant federal agencies, to study the effectiveness of wildfire mitigation practices in shrubland ecosystems.

The study will assess fuel treatment strategies, invasive species control, ignition prevention, local partnerships, and more. USFS will then report back to Congress with findings and recommendations to better align federal actions with ecosystem-specific best practices.

This legislation is supported by a coalition of environmental and fire safety organizations, including The Nature Conservancy, California Fire Chiefs Association, Endangered Habitats League, California Chaparral Institute, and the Irvine Ranch Conservancy.

Rep. Whitesides brings a deep personal commitment to solving America’s wildfire crisis. Before entering Congress, he co-founded an organization dedicated to combating megafires and advancing fire science. Now representing California’s 27th District, he is focused on helping Southern California recover from recent devastating firestorms. As a member of the bipartisan Wildfire Caucus, Rep. Whitesides has championed legislation to protect firefighter pay, improve disaster recovery, and invest in frontline resilience.

