Rep. George Whitesides Secures More than $3 Million for Local Law Enforcement, Public Safety Initiatives

Congressman George Whitesides (CA-27) announced that he secured more than $3 million for local law enforcement and public safety initiatives across the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, and San Fernando Valley.

The funding Rep. Whitesides secured in the House passage of the CJS–Interior–Energy and Water appropriations package last week includes:

$1,000,000 for a mobile command center for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Valley Station$1,000,000 for advanced equipment for the Lancaster Police Department$1,031,000 for the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Clubs’ Opioid and Substance Use Prevention Initiative

“This year, I was proud to advocate for important community projects that will keep families in our area safe and supported,” said Rep. Whitesides. “From strengthening emergency response capabilities for first responders, to ensuring local law enforcement has the tools they need on the ground, to investing in prevention programs that help young people before crises begin, these funds reflect the real public safety priorities of our communities. I’ll continue working to make sure federal resources are used responsibly to support local partners, protect families, and build safer, more resilient communities across our district.”

“The funding for a new mobile command post for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station is critically important for enhancing emergency response capabilities, particularly in the wake of recent large-scale natural disasters like the Eaton, Hughes, Canyon, Palisades, and Ridge Route fires,” said LASD Captain Brandon Barclay. “The existing mobile command post is described as antiquated, implying it lacks the technological advancements necessary for effective modern incident management. A new, technologically advanced mobile command post would provide several key benefits. It would offer a centralized, robust communication hub, essential for coordinating multiple agencies—fire departments, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and other support organizations—during complex incidents. This improved coordination is vital for efficient resource allocation, timely information dissemination, and overall strategic decision-making, which directly impacts public safety and property protection during wildfires and other emergencies that frequently affect the Santa Clarita Valley region.”

“This funding represents a major step forward for public safety in Lancaster, and we are grateful for Congressman Whitesides’ leadership in securing this critical investment,” said Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris. “We made a deliberate decision to build a modern police department powered by technology, intelligence, and accountability and the results are already clear. Crime is down, response is faster, and our officers are better equipped to protect every corner of our City. This support allows us to accelerate what’s working and continue delivering real, measurable safety for our community.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Representative Whitesides for championing this critical investment in prevention and public safety,” said Matthew Nelson, CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club, and Jay Duke, CEO of the Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club. “The Opioid & Substance Use Prevention Initiative will allow the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Clubs to reach young people early with education, mentorship, and supportive programming that reduces risk before it becomes a crisis. This funding represents a proactive approach to public safety — one that strengthens families, empowers youth, and builds healthier, safer communities for the long term.”

The appropriations package now heads to the Senate for final passage.

