[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

November 26
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Rep. Whitesides Celebrates Stronger Landfill Emission Standards, Continues to Push for Safer California Communities
Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025
Rep. George Whitesides celebrated the California Air Resources Board’s announcement that they will strengthen regulations for landfills’ methane emissions, leading to cleaner air and safer communities.

“For far too long, landfills in our area have gone unregulated, polluting the air and water and threatening the safety of families in my community,” said Rep. George Whitesides. “CARB’s announcement is an important step in the right direction, and will lead to increased accountability and transparency. Now, we have to keep pushing to bring relief to all those affected by these hazardous methane leaks, and ensure we can detect and mitigate environmental disasters before they occur.”

Last week, Rep. Whitesides and Rep. Julia Brownley wrote to the California Air Resources Board urging it to strengthen its methane reduction policies for landfills to protect public health and reduce climate-related costs for Californians.

The following day, CARB announced additional action to regulate landfills’ methane emissions.

In Congress, Rep. Whitesides is pushing for passage of the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, legislation that would exempt victims of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill from being unfairly taxed on the benefits they receive. The bill is supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
