Today in
S.C.V. History
July 9
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat During California Heat Wave
Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025

George-whitesidesAs temperatures in Southern California reach triple digits this week, Rep. George Whitesides is helping to lead a series of bills aimed at addressing the growing threat of extreme heat.

Together, these bills will bring critical infrastructure improvements to at-risk communities, assist the federal government in responding to heatwaves, and coordinate strategies to create long-term solutions.

“With temperatures rising in California and across the country, it’s more important than ever to take action to protect our communities,” said Rep. Whitesides. “This slate of bills will provide important resources to keep families safe, reduce heat risks, and strengthen our response to rising temperatures.”

The following three bills as part of Rep. Whitesides’ efforts to combat extreme heat:

The Excess Urban Heat Mitigation Act 

-This bill supports projects that improve infrastructure, green spaces, and innovative technologies to cool at-risk cities.

The full text of the Excess Urban Heat Mitigation Act of 2025 can be found here.

The Coordinated Federal Response to Extreme Heat Act 

-This bill creates a unified federal strategy to prepare for and respond to extreme heat events, improving collaboration among agencies and ensuring communities receive timely support. The bill also creates additional pathways for data collection, public warnings, and heat-health research.

The full text of the Coordinated Federal Response to Extreme Heat Act of 2025 can be found here.

The Extreme Heat Economic Study Act 

-This bill tasks the National Integrated Health Information System (NIHHIS) with studying how extreme heat affects the economy, giving lawmakers the data they need to create stronger plans to protect people’s health and support local economies.

The full text of the Extreme Heat Economic Study Act of 2025 can be found here.
SCVNews.com