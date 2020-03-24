Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer

|
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon
Newhall's recent letter to one of the places it played in the movies -- Tombstone, Arizona -- gets a reply.
FDA approves a California company's device that measures the integrity of a patient's heart's electrical recharging system. Sudden cardiac death is a potential side-effect of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19, including Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave of economic pain washing over the stock markets and flooding Wall Street with uncertainty, small business owners are worried the next tsunami is headed toward Main Street.
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials on Monday ordered the closure of additional park areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, including county trails and Placerita Canyon Recreation Area and Vasquez Rocks in the Santa Clarita Valley.
In the Santa Clarita Valley this includes but is not necessarily limited to East Canyon, Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, Mentryville, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space, Newhall Pass Trailhead, Pico Canyon, Rice Canyon, Santa Clarita Woodlands Park and Whitney Canyon Park.
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas urged county leaders to take appropriate steps to support the hundreds of men and women – our "army for good" – who are on the front lines of protecting homeless and formerly homeless people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing additional city park closures to ensure the necessary social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
The U.S. Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting COVID-19 fraud during the coronavirus crisis, and is providing resources to report COVID-19-related wrongdoing.
California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.
Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request, submitted earlier in the day, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
The U.S. closed both its southern and northern borders over the weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.
Carnival Corporation & plc, the parent company of Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises, has offered some of its cruise ships for use as temporary hospitals during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In a matter of days, the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy will sail from San Diego and dock in the port of Los Angeles to help lift the burden from local medical treatment facilities that need to focus their resources on patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California (including Valencia), reported its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results.
