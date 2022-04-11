header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Report: State’s K-12 Public School Fall Enrollment Dips for Fifth Straight Year
| Monday, Apr 11, 2022

California Department of EducationSACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education released Monday K–12 public school enrollment data for the 2021–22 academic year.

The annual snapshot of fall enrollment shows a fifth year of decline as the state emerges from two challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The release provides yet another data point in the continuing analysis of California’s overall demographic shifts and related pandemic impacts. The information is crucial to understanding how best to plan for a robust recovery in years ahead.

California enrollment declines are consistent with national data trends that show enrollment is dropping across the country. These declines began prior to the pandemic and are projected to continue into the future in California. Large urban districts in California account for close to a third of the drop in the current year. Reports published suggest that both Chicago and New York also saw significant declines for the second year of the pandemic.

With this data release, we see that the COVID-19 disruptions are playing a large part in negating the steady enrollment gains over the last decade. In an effort to address the needs of local educational agencies (LEAs), the CDE has provided supports to districts on outreach to families of chronically absent students during the pandemic. Special attention is also being placed on boosting transitional kindergarten and kindergarten enrollment and helping schools to meet the needs of families around transition years and to offer options and pathways to keep high school students connected.

In addition, the CDE is supporting efforts to increase funding to offset declining enrollment, including sponsoring two key bills: Senate Bill 830 (Portantino), legislation that could provide school districts with financial supports as well as resources to create outreach strategies to reengage with students and families who may have experienced increased barriers to access during the pandemic, and Assembly Bill 1640 (Muratsuchi), a bill that would increase the base grants to amounts equal to the national average per-pupil funding level.

Statewide findings for this year’s enrollment data during COVID-19 in 2021–22 include:

Total Enrollment

Enrollment is down from 6,002,523 in 2020–21 to 5,892,240 in 2021–22, a decrease of more than 110,000 students and 1.8 percent from the prior year. This follows a steady decline in public school enrollment statewide since 2014–15.

Enrollment by Race/Ethnicity

Data from 2020–21 to 2021–22 show that total enrollment of African American students declined 3.6 percent, Asian students declined 1.9 percent, Hispanic/Latino students declined 0.9 percent, and White students declined 4.9 percent. The student group that identified as two or more races increased by 1.7 percent while the student group that did not report their race increased by 18.3 percent.

Grade-Level Trends

Trends show that the largest grade-level decreases in the enrollment data can be found in grades one, four, seven, and nine. Enrollment increases from the prior year occurred in kindergarten and grade twelve.

The data are compiled by the CDE from data submitted annually by LEAs to the California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data System (CALPADS).

Under state law enacted during the pandemic, school districts will not experience a decline in revenues due to decreases in attendance in the current academic year.

The updated enrollment data are available on the CDE Data Quest website.

###

The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, please visit the California Department of Education’s website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser

Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.
FULL STORY...

Report: State’s K-12 Public School Fall Enrollment Dips for Fifth Straight Year

Report: State’s K-12 Public School Fall Enrollment Dips for Fifth Straight Year
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
FULL STORY...

Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair

Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
Friday, Apr 8, 2022
Castaic High School recently held a Career Pathway Fair to introduce students to the pathways available at the school.
FULL STORY...

April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Friday, Apr 8, 2022
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Ribbon Cutting for Golden Valley High School Growl Wellness Center

Ribbon Cutting for Golden Valley High School Growl Wellness Center
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
Golden Valley High School recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the official opening of the Growl Wellness Center, one of many wellness centers across the William S. Hart Union High School District.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation for its Spring Jubilee!
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
The Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a webinar designed to help small business owners get off to a smart start.
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
College of the Canyons took on conference-leading Bakersfield College at Whitten Field on Thursday, falling by a 4-2 final score in a closely contested game.
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita.
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The popular Star Party returns to the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup
The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter will celebrate Earth Day with a trash cleanup event in open space around Los Pinetos wildlife corridor crossing Highway 14.
April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup
Relay for Life Santa Clarita Seeking Cancer Survivors, Caregivers
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We would like to honor, support, and celebrate you at Relay For Life!
Relay for Life Santa Clarita Seeking Cancer Survivors, Caregivers
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m.
May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
Castaic High School recently held a Career Pathway Fair to introduce students to the pathways available at the school.
Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater BFA and MFA 2022 students will present an actor showcase at theaters in New York and in Burbank.
CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022
Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County
Community Election Workers play an essential role in elections and in our democracy.
Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County
TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
Jack Dudeck needed a playoff hole to win the The Master's University Spring Invite a year ago. This time around, he ensured there wouldn't be one.
TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event
Join Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event
Maria’s Italian Deli Finds New Life at The Cube
A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
Maria’s Italian Deli Finds New Life at The Cube
Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to award a design contract Tuesday at its next meeting to Anil Verma Associates, Inc., to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.
Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink
CHP Recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week
The California Highway Patrol’s public safety dispatchers are the unseen first responder professionals serving as the essential link between the public and emergency personnel in times of crisis.
CHP Recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: