Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall

Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of
COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue
ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Anthony Kern. He is a 55 year-old male who was last seen on March 11, 2020 at 5:30 A.M. on the 25000 block of Steinbeck Avenue, Stevenson Ranch.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.
Despite rumors circulating on a number of social media platforms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials are confirming there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital as of Thursday.
