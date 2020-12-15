Residents Encouraged to Sponsor Hometown Hero Banner

If you are looking for a special gift for the hard-to-shop person on your holiday list, consider sponsoring a Hometown Hero banner in their name. Hometown Hero Banners are displayed on street poles and feature the military member’s photograph, name, rank and branch of the military they serve. Each banner will proudly hang throughout City streets three times a year.

“Sponsoring a Hometown Hero Banner is a wonderful way to spread the holiday spirit,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “For our military families who cannot afford a banner, this sponsorship will fill them with pride and also create a connection to their service member. Being able to see their loved one patriotically featured on a banner, will make them feel close – even if they are a world away.”

Gifting a Hometown Hero Banner to a military family can make a world of difference to children of our active duty military. Think of a young girl who misses her father, especially during the holidays. Now imagine her spotting his picture on a Hometown Hero Banner proudly displayed in her City and knowing you gave her that gift thanks to your sponsorship.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Hometown Hero Banners are installed three times a year with the next installation just prior to Memorial Day. Gold Star Banners honoring Santa Clarita Valley’s Fallen Warriors are also posted along the approach to the Fallen Warriors Memorial Bridge on Golden Valley Road.

As the Hometown Hero Banner Program is ongoing, orders are accepted at any time. For more information and to sponsor a Hometown Hero a banner, please visit santa-clarita.com/heroes or email Kathleen Herrera at kherrera@santa-clarita.com.