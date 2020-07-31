[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources
| Thursday, Jul 30, 2020

Santa Clarita eLibraryAs the Santa Clarita Public Library gears up for Fall programming in September, residents are reminded to take advantage of the wide variety of online resources available.

Parents prepping for distance-learning or homeschooling have eResources available to support them through this transition.

Additionally, individuals of all ages should explore the eLibrary for every material to fit their interests and needs. The best place to start is SantaClaritaLibrary.com/eLibrary, and all you need is a library card to begin enjoying the free materials. Get your library card today by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com or emailing libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.

On the eLibrary website, students have access to countless learning resources. For example, HelpNow provides excellent support for students with different learning needs and styles by offering tutoring, peer-to-peer collaboration and self-study. Explora for Students also allows you to find information on thousands of topics in varying subjects. Students may also download the free OverDrive app to access eBooks and audiobooks for both learning and leisure. For parents transitioning to homeschooling this year, the library team offers the Parent-Teacher Resource Center Collection to provide study kits, teaching lesson plans, Common Core Standard support and more. The Parent-Teacher Resource Center Collection can be requested at Kids.SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Homeschoolers/Parent-Teacher-Resource-Center-Collection.

Along with enjoying access to thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, music and more through the eLibrary, adults also have access to free career resources. Learning Express provides an assortment of tutorials, practice exams and eBooks aimed at job preparation and career advancement. JobNow offers similar assistance, with a focus on helping individuals secure a job through interview coaching, resume help and more. Adults may always check out career support books recommended by the library team as well. View all career resources at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Adults/Career-Resources.

The Santa Clarita Public Library team continues to work hard to provide residents with the support they need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To enjoy the free resources mentioned above and many other library materials, make sure you sign up for a library card if you haven’t done so already at SantaClaritaLibrary.com or by emailing libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.
