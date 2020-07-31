Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources

On the eLibrary website, students have access to countless learning resources. For example, HelpNow provides excellent support for students with different learning needs and styles by offering tutoring, peer-to-peer collaboration and self-study. Explora for Students also allows you to find information on thousands of topics in varying subjects. Students may also download the free OverDrive app to access eBooks and audiobooks for both learning and leisure. For parents transitioning to homeschooling this year, the library team offers the Parent-Teacher Resource Center Collection to provide study kits, teaching lesson plans, Common Core Standard support and more. The Parent-Teacher Resource Center Collection can be requested at Kids.SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Homeschoolers/Parent-Teacher-Resource-Center-Collection.
Along with enjoying access to thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, music and more through the eLibrary, adults also have access to free career resources. Learning Express provides an assortment of tutorials, practice exams and eBooks aimed at job preparation and career advancement. JobNow offers similar assistance, with a focus on helping individuals secure a job through interview coaching, resume help and more. Adults may always check out career support books recommended by the library team as well. View all career resources at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Adults/Career-Resources.
The Santa Clarita Public Library team continues to work hard to provide residents with the support they need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To enjoy the free resources mentioned above and many other library materials, make sure you sign up for a library card if you haven’t done so already at SantaClaritaLibrary.com or by emailing libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.
Last month, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released the countywide results of their annual point in time homeless count revealing a 12.7% increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita has been able to keep its parks and trails open due to the diligence of residents in following Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended physical distancing standards and wearing face coverings in public.
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Thursday net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2019.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 41 new deaths and 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,337 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley and the fourth death in Castaic, bringing the SCV’s total to 46.
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, July 31.
L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
