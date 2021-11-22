Residents Encouraged to Take Community Needs, Housing Survey

What are the most pressing issues affecting housing, infrastructure and services offered in Santa Clarita? Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.

To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of CBDG funds, the City invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey. This survey allows residents to weigh in on the City’s housing and service priorities and provide feedback on how funding should be distributed across the priority areas identified in the City’s 2019-2024 Consolidated Action Plan. These priority areas include Affordable Housing, Supportive Services Community Facilities and Infrastructure.

The survey is available online at santa-clarita.com/Housing through Wednesday, Dec. 22. For more information on the City’s CDBG programs or the Community Needs Assessment survey, please contact Charlotte Cabeza, Administrative Analyst, at (661) 286-4174 or via email ccabeza@santa-clarita.com.

