Residents Encouraged to Take Community Needs, Housing Survey

What are the most pressing issues affecting housing, infrastructure and services offered in Santa Clarita? Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.
To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of CBDG funds, the City invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey. This survey allows residents to weigh in on the City’s housing and service priorities and provide feedback on how funding should be distributed across the priority areas identified in the City’s 2019-2024 Consolidated Action Plan. These priority areas include Affordable Housing, Supportive Services Community Facilities and Infrastructure.
The survey is available online at santa-clarita.com/Housing through Wednesday, Dec. 22. For more information on the City’s CDBG programs or the Community Needs Assessment survey, please contact Charlotte Cabeza, Administrative Analyst, at (661) 286-4174 or via email ccabeza@santa-clarita.com.
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Thanks to suggestions and input from members of the community, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has further developed and enhanced its Sirens of Silence program by offering more communication tools and resources for first responders and families with loved ones who have autism and other special needs.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Friday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will be charged with making recommendations to expand the availability of gender neutral bathrooms on California school campuses.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its annual comprehensive financial report for financial year 2019/20.
In an effort to assist Qualifying Small Business Tenants that have fallen behind on rent, Los Angeles County launched the Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project on Wednesday and will be accepting applications until Nov. 24.
It’s park time Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with a captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 tons of snow to 33 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde Park, in the month of December.
Tracey Carpentier, chairman of the Board of Bridge to Home, announced Thursday that the Phase I goal for Building the Bridge Capital Campaign, the community fundraising effort to construct a new permanent, year-round homeless shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley, has reached a crucial milestone.
College of the Canyons, ranked No. 12, will begin the postseason on the road vs. No. 5 San Diego Mesa College Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m., in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals, as the Cougars look to extend on the success of winning the program's 12th conference title.
