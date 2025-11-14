header image

November 14
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181 [story]
Saugus School
Residents in Recent Burn Areas Urged to Prepare, Stay Aware
| Friday, Nov 14, 2025
flood insurance -- Flash flooding in Acton, Aug. 3, 2018. | Photo: LASD.

A storm system is bringing rain to Los Angeles County through the weekend, and possibly into next week, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas. A Flood Watch is in effect from late Friday, Nov. 14, through the evening of Saturday, Nov. 15.

Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the Jan. 7 wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows. Residents in these areas are urged to stay vigilant, monitor official weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, especially if they have been advised of potential mudflow risks in their neighborhoods.

Ahead of the storm, the Office of Emergency Management and law enforcement agencies warned residents in areas at-risk for potential debris flows to evacuate.

The Winter Shelter Program has been activated. Augmented winter shelters are now open for unhoused residents.

Locations are listed at lahsa.org/winter-shelter. Call 2-1-1 for bed availability and transportation info.

All residents are encouraged to:

Sign up for emergency alerts at alert.lacounty.gov.

Download the Genasys Alert mobile app or visit genasys.com to view your evacuation status.

Find the nearest sand and sandbag distribution site at https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/.

View the Los Angeles County Public Works mud and debris flow forecast for their area at https://dpw.lacounty.gov/wrd/forecast/index.cfm.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov/rain for the latest rain preparedness tips and resources.

Have an emergency plan in place that is easy for all family members to understand.

During and after the storm, all residents are strongly encouraged to:

Have an emergency plan that is easy for all family members to understand.

Monitor radio and TV news closely for information about weather conditions and flooding in your area.

Be prepared to leave immediately, if an evacuation is ordered. Have alternate evacuation routes out of your neighborhood.

Identify important items to take, if your neighborhood is evacuated (e.g., photos, important documents, medications, and other essential items for your family and pets).

Stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons, and natural waterways which are vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rain.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water on foot or in a vehicle.

If you see someone who has been swept into moving water, do not enter the water and attempt a rescue. Immediately call 9-1-1 and, if possible, throw a rope or some type of flotation device to them.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies are proactively conducting targeted outreach, including door knocks, to pre-identified, vulnerable residences recognized by Public Works to notify them of evacuation warnings and orders, which will go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14.

The Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Services Team has continued to engage unhoused individuals residing in and around local waterways to inform them of the storm and offer supportive services to help them prepare.

The Sheriff’s and Fire Departments have activated key resources, including Search and Rescue Teams and air resources staffed with swiftwater rescue swimmers.

Incident Management Teams are on alert and resources have been strategically pre-positioned. The Sheriff’s Department is collecting Mobile Field Force rosters from all stations to ensure personnel are ready and available to respond to any critical incident that may arise during the storm.

Additionally, Department Operations Centers, in conjunction with the County Emergency Operations Center, will be activated and operational for the duration of the storm.
