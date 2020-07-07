Residents Invited to City’s Medallion Hunt

A lone medallion – a sleek, black circle adorned with the city of Santa Clarita logo in gold – lies in hiding, waiting to be found by a lucky person in one of the City’s 35 parks. This summer, residents are invited to embark on a quest to solve riddles, discover clues and be the first to find the medallion and enjoy the spoils.
The Medallion Hunt begins on Tuesday, July 14, and interested participants can receive their first clue by visiting the City of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook (Facebook.com/CityOfSantaClaritaEvents). A new clue will be posted every Tuesday and Friday on the Facebook page until the medallion has been found.
Clues will start out vague and become slightly more detailed the longer the medallion stays hidden. The first person to find the medallion will win a $100 gift card of their choice.
To ensure all medallion hunters stay safe, a few ground rules have been put in place. Hunting must take place during daylight hours only when City parks are open to the public. The medallion will be hidden in plain sight in a publicly accessible area – hunters should not enter maintenance yards or buildings, climb fences or terrain, or engage in any other behaviors not typically permitted at City parks. Additionally, participants are required to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings as required by the Los Angeles County Public Health orders.
By participating in the Medallion Hunt, residents agree to abide by these rules. Additionally, if the medallion is found by a resident under the age of 18, the prize will be awarded to his or her parent or guardian. City of Santa Clarita employees and their families are not eligible to compete.
For more information about the Medallion Hunt and a full list of rules, please visit the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook, as well as the dedicated Facebook event page for the hunt.
The city of Santa Clarita has canceled the 2020 Concerts in the Park series due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home order.
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints Norma Edith García as the new Director of the Department Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Garcia is the first woman and first person of color to serve in this capacity since the founding of the Department in 1944.
Another resident of the city of Santa Clarita has died due to COVID-19, the city's 26th fatality and the 33rd in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the July 4 holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.
A brush fire dubbed the Soledad Fire burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday, and as of 9 a.m. Monday was 30% contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson Jr.
Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning near Agua Dulce has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, sparking a smoke advisory from Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
After improving the data processing systems, which resulted in no data being reported since Thursday, July 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suspends daily reports until Monday, the California Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a total of 248,235 cases statewide as of July 2 (up from 5,688 from July 1 and another 2,352 results received), with 6,263 deaths (up 100 from July 1) from the disease.
