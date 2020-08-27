Residents Invited to Participate in City’s 35 Parks Challenge

Can you complete the 35 Parks Challenge? The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to visit all 35 beautiful parks in Santa Clarita as a part of the 35 Parks Challenge. Download your park checklist from Santa-Clarita.com/CANDOs and visit every park to win a limited-edition t-shirt.

After you download your parks checklist, check off every park as you visit them, then let us know your favorite park and favorite park amenity in the spaces provided. Once you have completed the checklist sheet, please submit it to 35ParksChallenge@santa-clarita.com to redeem your t-shirt prize.

Let the checklist guide you to fun destinations like Central Park, which features a hiking trail and an awesome disc golf course. After that, make plans to visit Bouquet Canyon Park for a fun game of Pickleball. We can’t forget that newest park on the checklist, Plum Canyon Park, where you’ll take in some great views of our community while strolling along the walkways. There are fun amenities for everyone at the 35 parks in our City.

As the city of Santa Clarita continues to celebrate the “CAN DOs” instead of the negatives brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 35 Parks Challenge presents itself as a fun and safe way to explore all the beauty our community has to offer. With so many unique parks, each with varying amenities, the City hopes residents will discover new places to enjoy with their family and loved ones. To get started on your 35 Parks Challenge today, visit santa-clarita.com/CANDOs.