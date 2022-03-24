Residents Invited to Participate in Rain Barrel Purchase Program

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in the Rain Barrel Purchase Program. Residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household for $40.00 each, plus tax, at bit.ly/rainbarrelsc3 for pickup on Saturday, April 2, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at The Centre at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Rain barrels are an effective way to capture rain water to be stored and used for multiple purposes including home gardening projects and other household tasks. Each rain barrel is made out of food-grade plastic with a solid brass spigot that can be used to attach a garden hose to divert water for landscape irrigation. The barrel is also topped with a four-inch mesh screen that prevents bugs from contaminating the water and comes in 50-60-gallon capacity.

Residents can also attend an informational class beginning at 9 a.m. at The Centre that will discuss the benefits of rainwater harvesting, best practices for installing a rain barrel and helpful water conservation tips.

For more information about the Rain Barrel Purchase Program, residents can email Rain Barrels Intl. at info@RainBarrelsIntl.com or contact the City’s Environmental Services team by emailing environment@santa-clarita.com or by calling (661) 286-4098. To learn more about the City’s environmental efforts and green programs, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

