Residents Invited to Participate in Rain Barrel Purchase Program

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 24, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Rain Barrel

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in the Rain Barrel Purchase Program. Residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household for $40.00 each, plus tax, at bit.ly/rainbarrelsc3 for pickup on Saturday, April 2, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at The Centre at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Rain barrels are an effective way to capture rain water to be stored and used for multiple purposes including home gardening projects and other household tasks. Each rain barrel is made out of food-grade plastic with a solid brass spigot that can be used to attach a garden hose to divert water for landscape irrigation. The barrel is also topped with a four-inch mesh screen that prevents bugs from contaminating the water and comes in 50-60-gallon capacity.

Residents can also attend an informational class beginning at 9 a.m. at The Centre that will discuss the benefits of rainwater harvesting, best practices for installing a rain barrel and helpful water conservation tips.

For more information about the Rain Barrel Purchase Program, residents can email Rain Barrels Intl. at info@RainBarrelsIntl.com or contact the City’s Environmental Services team by emailing environment@santa-clarita.com or by calling (661) 286-4098. To learn more about the City’s environmental efforts and green programs, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

No Comments for : Residents Invited to Participate in Rain Barrel Purchase Program


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Residents Invited to Participate in Rain Barrel Purchase Program

    Residents Invited to Participate in Rain Barrel Purchase Program

    3 hours ago
  • Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department

    Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department

    4 hours ago
  • City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements

    City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements

    6 hours ago
  • COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center

    COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center

    7 hours ago
  • Newsom Proposes $400 Gas Rebate

    Newsom Proposes $400 Gas Rebate

    8 hours ago
  • April 2: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Edible Landscaping

    April 2: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Edible Landscaping

    9 hours ago
  • Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 228th Death

    Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 228th Death

    12 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 24)

    Today in SCV History (March 24)

    20 hours ago
  • City Council To Appeal Solar Panel Payment Decision

    City Council To Appeal Solar Panel Payment Decision

    1 day ago
  • City To File CEQA Lawsuit Against County Over Camp Scott Decision

    City To File CEQA Lawsuit Against County Over Camp Scott Decision

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.