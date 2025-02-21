Residents Urged to Sign Petition to Keep Convicted Murderer in Prison

Santa Clarita Valley residents are urged to sign a petition demanding the California State Parole Board keep convicted murderer Robert Alan Grigsby in prison.

Grigsby, 69, was a 17-year-old former Hart High School student when he murdered 30-year-old Linda Greenwood, her 3-year-old son Adrian and 3-year-old neighbor Scott Murphy, on Monday, Nov. 27, 1972, in Valencia.

The murder occurred in the Greenwood home on Avenida Rotella in Valencia.

The parole board hearing for Grigsby will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Grigsby, who was sentenced to life in prison, has previously been denied parole for refusing to accept mental health treatment for diagnosed schizophrenia.

To sign the petition visit www.change.org/p/parole-block-robert-alan-grigsby.

