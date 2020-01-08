[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Revised Housing Bill Gives Cities More Zoning Flexibility
| Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
California State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, speaks to reporters after a press conference in Oakland on Tuesday. | CNS Photo / Nicholas Iovino.

 

OAKLAND – Looking to revive twice-failed legislation to address California’s urgent housing crisis, a Democratic state senator introduced changes to a controversial housing bill Tuesday that he and supporters hope will finally get it past the finish line this year.

Speaking on the steps of Oakland City Hall, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, unveiled amendments to his proposed Senate Bill 50, which would override local zoning rules to encourage construction of four-to-five-story apartment buildings near public transit stations.

“We have a multimillion home shortage in the state of California,” Wiener said. “We need more housing of every variety and Senate Bill 50 will help us do that.”

Despite strong support in some circles, prior iterations of SB 50 failed in 2018 and 2019. The housing bill faced fierce opposition from several cities and organizations such as the League of Cities, which opposes forfeiting local control over housing-development decisions to the state.

The revised legislation attempts to address that issue by giving cities two years to create their own alternate plans for meeting the goals of SB 50.

“We’re giving cities more flexibility to adopt plans that work for them locally,” Wiener said.

Under the amended bill, cities can stray from specific SB 50 requirements as long as they comply with three principles. The local plans must permit as much new housing as the SB 50 would zone for, not increase miles traveled by vehicles, and not violate fair housing principles, such as concentrating new housing disproportionately in low-income communities.

The legislation would allow cities to build taller in one area but shorter in another, or denser in one area but less dense elsewhere, as long as they comply with those three principles. It also lets cities add their own provisions to housing plans, such as ensuring that existing residents have priority access to affordable housing. State agencies would have to certify each city plan’s compliance with the law.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that cities want the flexibility to implement this kind of legislation in a way that works best for them,” Wiener said in a statement following his announcement Tuesday.

The senator also touted new endorsements for his revised housing bill, including from Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells, Carson Mayor Albert Robles and Pacoima Beautiful, a San Fernando Valley-based environmental justice group.

Not everyone is on board with the revised housing bill, however. Protesters surrounded Wiener’s press conference in Oakland on Tuesday, shouting, “Affordable housing now” and “Hey hey, ho ho, luxury housing has got to go.”

The protesters argued that Wiener and other state and local leaders must dedicate more resources to build affordable housing, rather than market-rate and luxury housing.

Members of the group Moms4Housing, which currently occupies a vacant West Oakland home owned by a Southern California real estate company, demanded Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who supports SB 50, stop green-lighting luxury housing while the city faces an unprecedented homeless crisis.

Speaking after the press conference, Moms4Housing member Misty Cross, an African-American mother of three, said it’s no coincidence that certain ethnic groups are hit hardest by the affordable housing crisis.

“It’s all by design,” she said.

Cross is one of several mothers waiting on an Alameda County judge’s ruling on whether her group will be evicted from a home at 2928 Magnolia Street in West Oakland, which the mothers have occupied since Nov. 18.

Carroll Fife, director of the Oakland/San Francisco Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, blasted the rapid construction of luxury and market-rate housing in Oakland as the city’s homeless population grew 47% from 2017 to 2019.

“You’re not building housing for people who make less than $40 an hour,” Fife said.

Despite that criticism, Oakland’s mayor touted the city’s work in tackling the housing crisis while speaking in support of SB 50 at Wiener’s press conference Tuesday.

“Oakland has set an example of how parts of SB 50 do work,” Schaaf said. “In the last few years, we’ve built seven times more housing. We’ve seen skyrocketing rents stabilized. We’ve seen dramatic reductions in evictions, but we’ve seen homelessness grow.”

Schaaf said cities like Oakland cannot combat the state’s pressing housing crisis alone. California has 3.5 million fewer homes than it needs to house people, according to an October 2016 report by the McKinsey Global Institute.

“This is a big systemic problem that requires bold, statewide action,” she said.

Another bill pending in the California Assembly would create a “right to housing” for every child and family in the state. Assembly Bill 22, authored by Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, D-Los Angeles, would provide assistance to those facing eviction, including payment of rent and utilities, legal representation and connection to services to help prevent children and families from becoming homeless.

Both bills must pass the Senate or Assembly by Jan. 31 in order to advance.

— By Nicholas Iovino, Courthouse News Service
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
SCV Water’s November 2019 quarterly well sampling of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) found one well in excess of the state’s nonregulatory notification levels for PFAS chemicals, the agency reported Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
FULL STORY...
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Santa Clarita Valley legislators joined other California lawmakers on Monday as they reconvened in Sacramento to tackle issues ranging from disaster preparedness to the Cemex mega-mine.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
SCV Water’s November 2019 quarterly well sampling of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) found one well in excess of the state’s nonregulatory notification levels for PFAS chemicals, the agency reported Wednesday.
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
As the holiday season comes to a close and families take down holiday decor, shelters nationwide are filled with their own guests — actually they’re filled to capacity with surrendered pets.
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Santa Clarita Valley legislators joined other California lawmakers on Monday as they reconvened in Sacramento to tackle issues ranging from disaster preparedness to the Cemex mega-mine.
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homeless Crisis
With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend more than $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homeless Crisis
Val Verde Man Held on 5 Felonies in Domestic Violence Incident
A situation that began with a domestic violence call ended with deputies arresting a 20-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping and four other felonies in Val Verde Tuesday night.
Val Verde Man Held on 5 Felonies in Domestic Violence Incident
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Valencia man seen attempting to steal computer accessories from a retail store in Stevenson Ranch.
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
Revised Housing Bill Gives Cities More Zoning Flexibility
Looking to revive twice-failed legislation to address California’s urgent housing crisis, a Democratic state senator introduced changes to a controversial housing bill Tuesday that he and supporters hope will finally get it past the finish line this year.
Revised Housing Bill Gives Cities More Zoning Flexibility
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
County officials are warning residents about an extension to the cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, which now lasts through the remainder of the week.
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at an upcoming hearing at City Hall on a $100-million investment at Westfield Valencia Town Center that proposes to bring a new Costco, and several other new businesses.
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
JCI Santa Clarita always has some fun events for everyone to join.
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
The pilot who died in a plane crash in Newhall on Saturday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, "Time to Reflect," runs from Jan. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
How do we protect our kids’ data and privacy in an increasingly online world? Tech officials claim the responsibility lies with parents. Parents, in turn, say they are often overwhelmed or unaware of the hundreds of ways their children’s privacy and data can be breached.
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
California Highway Patrol officers chased a gray Toyota Prius on Friday that was reportedly reaching speeds of 102 mph.
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
%d bloggers like this: