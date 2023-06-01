RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita

RICK Engineering Company – a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States – has opened its 11th office in Santa Clarita.

The office is located at 24501 Town Center Drive, Suite 103.

RICK will provide civil engineering, design and consulting services to clients in both the public and private market sectors, serving the Santa Clarita Valley and the High Desert.

Hoon Hahn, a registered civil engineer with 29 years of experience, including 22 years with the city of Santa Clarita, has joined RICK to lead the Santa Clarita office.

RICK has been active in the region for 15 years, according to Don Druse, principal of the 68-year-old, San Diego-headquartered firm, who has been principal-in-charge of all Santa Clarita projects.

“Starting in 2008, RICK’s San Luis Obispo office worked on Westfield’s Valencia Town Center project in Santa Clarita, coordinating with Hoon, while he was in the Engineering Services division,” said Druse. “RICK continued its collaboration with Hoon on public works projects for more than a decade, developing a lasting partnership.”

RICK has been involved in providing engineering services on a variety of projects and has collaborated with several local consultants in the region.

“Working with the RICK team all these years showed me what a professional and conscientious company it is,” said Hahn. “I admired their rich positive culture and how the staff was valued. I knew RICK was a company I wanted to work for in the future. With this opportunity, I look forward to building on what Don and Tom Martin have established in Santa Clarita and teaming up with the great local consultants I’ve come to know here.”

“We are excited that Hoon has decided to join us and lead the Santa Clarita office,” said Kai E. Ramer, president and chief operating officer of RICK. “Hoon’s public works expertise and knowledge of the region are invaluable in enabling us to serve the Santa Clarita Valley at the highest level. Our Santa Clarita office positions us to provide services to cities and clients throughout Los Angeles, King and Ventura counties.”

About RICK Engineering

RICK Engineering Company (RICK) is an award-winning, multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm that has served thousands of public- and private-sector clients across the western United States since its inception in 1955. RICK offers a full range of engineering services, from initial planning and visioning through concept development, final designs and plans, and implementation. With a broad array of seamlessly integrated design disciplines, RICK provides both public and private clients a suite of services that are managed in-house to ensure optimum project quality and efficiency. Headquartered in San Diego, RICK has a diverse workforce of more than 350 professionals who collaborate and work seamlessly from 11 offices in California, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Regardless of location, clients have access to the RICK network of industry experts and project knowledge. For more information, visit https://rickengineering.com/.

