Rickard, Mawusi Named All-GSAC in Men’s Soccer

The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Arene Oh, a senior at Valencia High School, has been honored with the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowed upon a young person by the U.S. Congress.
The Master's University women's basketball lost the first game of the Raider Classic tournament to Southern Oregon, 61-58 Thursday, Nov. 6 in Ashland, Ore.
Six players from The Master's University's women's soccer team have been named to the All-GSAC team, including GSAC Player of the Year Maddy Traylor, and Esteban Chavez has been named the conference's Coach of the Year.
The Master's University golf teams finished the fall leg of their 2025-26 season at the Firestorm Fall Invitational Wednesday, Nov. 5 in Buckeye, Ariz.
The Master's University men's soccer players Trent Rickard and Clinton Mawusi have been named to the 2025 GSAC All-Conference presented by Under Armour Men's Soccer team.
1940
- William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story
]
The legendary Love Ride will be held on Sunday, Nov. 9. Ride with Grand Marshal Jay Leno and Honorary Grand Marshal Robert Patrick as well as thousands of motorcyclists from Glendale to the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Judicial Council of California has planned a public meeting for the "New Santa Clarita Courthouse Project" to be held 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The meeting will be held in the Oak Room.
The Santa Clarita Valley Harmony Hills All-Voice Chorus will host its Christmas Dreams Radio Show 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 at Santa Clarita Valley Elks Lodge.
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.
Each year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer.
ARTree and Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will host a student art show, Friday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 9 at the SCAA Gallery.
High school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area, with dreams of changing the world, can now apply for a $50,000 scholarship through the Edison Scholars program
College of the Canyons has been named a 2025 Pathway Champion for excelling in Black Transfer-Level Math Success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
NewHydrogen, Inc., the developer of ThermoLoop, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, has announced that it has jointly filed a second provisional patent application with the University of California, Santa Barbara for its innovative clean hydrogen production process.
Celebrate creativity, culture and remembrance in honor of Día de los Muertos with a bilingual calavera magnet craft program, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at the Valencia Library.
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.
College of the Canyons men's basketball stacked wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to win the 17th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' tip-off event at Lee Smelser Court Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
College of the Canyons football kept things close through the opening quarter before No. 1 Golden West flexed its muscles on the way to a 58-14 final score on Nov. 1.
No. 10 College of the Canyons women's soccer halted its two-game losing streak with a 2-1 home victory over West. L.A. College on Halloween.
1976
- Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story
]
The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are calling a new play with S.T.E.A.M., launching a free interactive program to educate Los Angeles youth on career opportunities within sports and entertainment.
The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
