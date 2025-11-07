Rickard, Mawusi Named All-GSAC in Men’s Soccer

The Master’s University men’s soccer players Trent Rickard and Clinton Mawusi have been named to the 2025 GSAC All-Conference presented by Under Armour Men’s Soccer team.

For Rickard it is his second consecutive year getting the nod after also being named the GSAC Player of the Year a year ago. For Mawusi it is his first post-season honor after transferring to The Master’s from Parkland College (IL) this past summer.

Despite missing the final six games of the regular season due to an injury, Rickard still led the conference in goals scored (14), shots (63) and shots on goal (32). The forward played in just 11 games for the Mustangs this season, and his goals per game average was nearly double his nearest competitor.

“Trenton has been an amazing force for our team this year,” TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard said. “He was a consistent in front of the goal, scoring in all but two games. His injury in the 11th game ended up being a real dagger to our attack. He was No. 2 in the NAIA in goals and total points at the time of his injury. This is a well-deserved selection.”

Mawusi was a defender who played center-back nearly the entire season. And while he did score a goal on the only shot he took in 2025, it was Mawusi’s defense that stood out to GSAC coaches when choosing the all-conference team.

“Excited for Clinton to be recognized,” Rickard said. “He was a consistent force in the back for us, missing only one game. His composure and positioning helped us shut down other teams. He’s a calming influence who doesn’t feel pressure but goes about his business. He was also very good in starting our attack from a deep position.”

