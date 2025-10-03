Rickard’s Hat Trick Powers TMU Past Life Pacific

The Master’s University men’s soccer’s high-powered offense scored five goals in a 5-0 rout of Life Pacific University Thursday, Sept. 25 on Reese Field.

The team (3-4-1, 2-2-1), coming off a win over Hope International, had a season high in goals, shots and shots on goal, with four of them coming in the second half.

“This is one of those games where it kind of went directly to plan,” TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard said. “Lots of subs and no injuries, from our standpoint, it really was a perfect game.”

Trent Rickard had his third career hat trick, starting with a score in the 31st minute. LPU’s keeper, Ozzy Morales, came out of the box to defend, but Rickard sped right past him to net his GSAC-leading 11th goal on the season. The remainder of the opening half was relatively quiet, as TMU went into the break up 1-0.

TMU found its groove in the second half and poured it on. In the 55th minute, Peyton Gorans built the lead to 2-0 thanks to a pass from Tyler Mora, and just three minutes later TMU added more. Trent Rickard scored twice in ten seconds, one passed from Zach Bates and the other from Zach Rodriguez to put the game out of reach. Rickard ranks ninth in the NAIA with 1.43 goals per game.

Hide Akasaka added an 81st-minute goal off an assist from Jo Yokota . TMU had 28 shots, compared to just four shots for LPU. The Mustangs had the advantage in corner kicks as well, leading 8-1.

“I was excited about Jo and Hide because we need to spread the scoring around,” TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard said. “Jo’s such a dynamic attacking player and we need him to do so.”

Rickard finished with eight shots total. Kai Terentieff had three shots and Zach Rodriguez picked up five shots, along with one assist.

TMU will play Embry-Riddle University in another GSAC clash Saturday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Reese Field.

