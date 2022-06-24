Ride Metrolink for $10 with Weekend Day Pass; $15 Summer Day Pass

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 23, 2022

By Press Release

Metrolink encourages residents of the Santa Clarita Valley to travel in style with Metrolink this summer and rest easy knowing how much you’re saving in fuel costs.

All you need is a $10 Weekend Day Pass or a $15 Summer Day Pass to get to pretty much any city in SoCal in under two hours. Plus, up to three kids 17 and under ride free on weekends with a paying adult, which means a family of eight can ride from Oceanside to Ventura for just $20 on Saturdays and Sundays.

SCV residents can hop aboard the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line from one of three stations in the Santa Clarita Valley including:

Via Princessa Station

19201 Via Princessa,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Santa Clarita Station

22122 Soledad Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Jan Heidt Metrolink Station

24247 Railroad Ave.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

To view the schedule of trains visit the Metrolink schedule page for Antelope Valley Line.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...