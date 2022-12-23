Ride Metrolink to the Rose Parade

Are you headed to the Rose Parade? Metrolink is offering early-morning train service on five train lines, including the Antelope Valley Line from the Santa Clarita Valley, connecting people to Metro’s Gold Line to get you to the parade without the hassle of parking.

Each year on New Year’s Day, the world focuses its attention on Pasadena: home of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. It’s a celebration more than a century old – a festival of flowers, music and sports unequaled anywhere else in the world.

This year, the 134th Rose Parade will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. To serve attendees hoping to travel to Pasadena in time for the start of the Rose Parade, the first Metrolink train on each of the following lines will operate a modified schedule to L.A. Union Station where riders may connect to the Metro L Line (Gold), which provides direct service to the parade route.

The Metrolink Antelope Valley Line will make the following stops in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Via Princessa Station 5:57 a.m.

Santa Clarita Station 6:02 a.m.

Newhall Station 6:10 a.m.

Arriving downtown Los Angeles Union Station at 7 a.m.

The $10 Holiday Pass will be offered in the Metrolink app as well as at ticket machines found under the “Special Event Tickets” option to all riders on that day. Metrolink riders may use their ticket for a free round-trip transfer onto the Metro L Line (Gold) and reach Pasadena for the start of the Rose Parade.

For more information on $10 Holiday Pass, visit metrolinktrains.com/ticketsOverview/discounts/current-promotions/holidaytickets/.

For schedule information on Metrolink’s return trains, please visit https://metrolinktrains.com/schedules/ and choose the Saturday service option.

For Metro bus and rail schedule information, visit metro.net.

When you get Metrolink’s $10 Holiday Pass, you connect for free to Metro, avoid traffic, and enjoy an affordable trip to all the festivities.

To see the schedule from the Santa Clarita Valley click here. Choose Antelope Valley Line.

