Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV

Riedel Communications is relocating its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.

Based in Germany, Riedel Communications designs, manufactures and distributes innovative real-time networks for video, audio and communications. Its products are used for broadcast, pro-audio, event, sports, theatre and security applications worldwide.

Reidel has secured 14,000 SF of industrial space located at 25700 Rye Canyon Road in the Valencia Industrial Park and expects to complete move-in from their current Burbank location in August, bringing 16 employees to their new facility.

“As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I couldn’t be happier to bring our company into this flourishing business community,” said Joyce Bente, president/CEO of Reidel Communications North America. “And (I’m) delighted to convert my commute to Burbank to a local 7-minute drive.”

“We are delighted to have Riedel Communications join our growing family of communications and entertainment-related companies in SCV,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCVEDC. “Their decision to come to the Santa Clarita Valley underscores the vitality of our region as an ideal location for these businesses.”

Matt Dierckman, senior vice president of CBRE, represented Riedel in the transaction.