Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some ramps and lanes will be closed on U.S. Highway 101, Ventura Freeway, at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills starting Friday night, July 8, until Saturday morning, July 9.

The following closures are scheduled for construction activities:

Ramps Closed: The Northbound Highway 101 Liberty Canyon On-Ramp and the Southbound Highway 101 Liberty Canyon Off-Ramp will be closed between 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, and 6 a.m. Saturday, July 9. Detours will be posted for drivers.

Lanes Closed: On Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon Road, one northbound lane and one southbound lane will be closed starting as early as 8 p.m. Friday, July 8; two lanes in each direction may be closed starting at 10 p.m.; and three lanes in each direction may be closed starting at 11:59 p.m.

One Lane Open: During these closures, at least one lane in each direction will stay open for traffic. This will not be a full freeway closure.

All Lanes Open: All lanes in both directions will open by 8 a.m. Saturday, July 9.

Times, dates and locations are subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. During the planned closures, motorists can check for updates at QuickMap.

Crews are working at this location to construct the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a vegetated bridge across Highway 101 to reconnect habitat for wildlife. It will be the largest wildlife crossing of its type in the world. Information about the project is available at the Caltrans website.

