Road Rehab Continues on Whites Canyon Road

The city of Santa Clarita annual Road Rehab Program has begun and motorists are advised that overlay work will continue on Whites Canyon Road between Delight Street and Soledad Canyon Road.

Crews will work on this stretch of road during daytime hours Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for the next few weeks.

City officials ask Santa Clarita motorist to be mindful of the construction zone and pay special attention to workers and no parking signs.

For more information on the Road Rehab program, please visit SantaClarita.gov/RoadRehab.

