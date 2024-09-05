Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall

|
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics.
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
1867
- Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story
]
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding their a special board meeting following with the regular board meeting next Tuesday on Sept. 3.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes has announced the launch of its Best Burger of the United States contest through September, inviting burger enthusiasts to submit their custom burger creations via an online form on MOOYAH’s website.
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Acting Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
