Roadmap to Economic Recovery | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger

May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Saturday, May 2, 2020
Saturday, May 2, 2020
Friday, May 1, 2020
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 52,197 confirmed cases and 2,171 deaths. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 5,743 confirmed positive cases and 31 deaths statewide.
Mini of Valencia, a Mini Cooper dealership located in the Valencia Auto Center, closed its doors Friday, leaving customers and staff unclear of their future.
First responders were called to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday.
The statistics are coming in, and the trend is, people of color in our country are affected disproportionally by the coronavirus.
I have heard heart-wrenching stories from people who are struggling to put food on the table, so we need to set our sights on recovery.
With the state clearing a pair of somber COVID-19 milestones with 50,000 cases and 2,000 deaths, California Governor Gavin Newsom nonetheless said Friday he’s optimistic the statewide lockdown can be relaxed next week.
WSI Internet Consulting creative Director/Owner Alison Lindemann will lead the Valley Industry Association's next free "Motivational Monday" Zoom session, titled "Ahead of the Curve - Digital Marketing in our New Norm," on Monday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to noon.
California has had 50,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,073 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
In an effort to bring the Santa Clarita Valley community together in a fun and humorous way, the nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation is announcing the first community-wide SCV Virtual Talent Show.
The pharmacy was gobbled up by another company, and their new policy required the patient to receive a two-month supply of drugs instead of a one-month supply...
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that his Closing the Digital Divide Task Force is asking the leaders of major internet service providers to provide free internet access to all of California’s students.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is outraged that problems with processing unemployment claims at the state's Employment Development Department remain unresolved while millions of unemployed Californians continue to file for relief in areas like the Santa Clarita Valley, which made the list of most economically hard-hit areas in the nation.
May 15 is the deadline for interested individuals to apply for an appointment to the Sulphur Springs Union School District Governing Board.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 new deaths from the disease, with 497 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia will present a "Socially Responsible Saturday" drive-through fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center on Saturday, May 2, from noon to 4 p.m.
Beginning Friday, the California Highway Patrol is distributing 100,000 face coverings supplied by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to truck drivers statewide.
The American Cancer Society has decided to close its Valencia/Santa Clarita office at 25020 Avenue Stanford as of April 30, chapter Executive Director Dan Witzling said in an email to staff and supporters.
If you've wondered whether you or someone you know is eligible for COVID-19 testing, the county of Los Angeles is currently prioritizing tests for the virus
California received some much-needed precipitation in March and April, a reprieve from a winter of clear skies, but it was not enough to head off the state's expanding drought.
1953: Adrian Adams, later municipal court judge, opens law practice in Newhall with attorney James Lowder. [story]
The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
The Valley Industry Association welcomes Alison Lindemann for its virtual Motivational Monday, May 4, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., via Zoom.
A new report released by finance website WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita as No. 17 on its list of large U.S. cities hardest hit by unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
