May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
Roadmap to Economic Recovery | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
| Saturday, May 2, 2020

All of us are eager to go back to our favorite local businesses, reunite with friends and family, and return to some sense of normalcy. I’m committed to equip Los Angeles County with the tools we need to reach these goals.

Our Board of Supervisors passed a Roadmap to Economic Recovery this week that will get people back to work and support local businesses.

We’re starting an Economic Resiliency Task Force, which will garner input from businesses, labor partners, L.A. County department heads, and city leaders. I have heard heart-wrenching stories from people who are struggling to put food on the table, so we need to set our sights on recovery. We are creating a permanent non-profit L.A. County fund to provide economic security for jobseekers and small businesses.

I’m also eager to implement our Los Angeles County Works initiative, which will enable us to advance workforce development efforts. Our community members know their own needs best, so I invite you to share your innovative ideas as we look for more streamlined, cost-efficient ways to work.

These efforts are critical to rebuild our communities. I know we will soon be able to reopen L.A. County to revitalize the local economy, ensure good-paying jobs for residents, and reconnect our community members.

 

Kathryn Barger is Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and represents L.A. County’s 5th Supervisorial District.

 
