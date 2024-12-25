Roar Foundation Matching Grant Opportunity

Marianne Paris Sneider, a beloved long-time friend and patron of the Roar Foundation, died on July 21. Her generous spirit is reflected in her estate plan, which provides for a gift of $100,000 to the Roar Foundation in honor of Tippi Hedren, provided that the Roar Foundation receives $100,000 in matching grants within one year of her death.

The Roar Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. The Roar Foundation supports The Shambala Preserve and shares its mission to educate the public about exotic animals and to advocate for legislation to protect them. The Shambala Preserve provides sanctuary for exotic animals who have suffered from gross mistreatment.

Actress Tippi Hedren founded The Roar Foundation in 1983.

All gifts and donations received by the Roar Foundation for the period July 21, 2024 though July 20, 2025, will be treated as “matching grants” meaning your donation during this period will be doubled if the foundation reaches the $100,000 goal.

Contact Trudy Farley at tfarley@shambala.org if you have any questions.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...