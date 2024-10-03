Robert Fitzpatrick, CalArts’ Second President Dies at 84

California Institute of the Arts has announced the death of Robert J. Fitzpatrick, 84, (1940-2024), CalArt’s second president, who died on Sept. 30.

CalArts President Ravi Rajan informed the CalArts community of Fitzpatrick’s death in an email sent to faculty, staff, students and alumni;

“His time with us leaves a legacy that not only helped shape CalArts as we know it, but also the cultural landscape of cities including Los Angeles, Paris, New York, Chicago and beyond.

The last time Bob was on campus, at CalArts’ 50th anniversary celebration last year, he talked about receiving a piece of advice within hours of arriving at CalArts to assume the presidency.

‘Trust artists,’ he was told. ‘Let them fail intelligently, and learn, and take risks. Give them the courage to try and to fail.’

He told me that piece of advice. to trust artists and to allow them to take risks, try, and fail without fear. changed his entire approach to his CalArts presidency and his life after. It also set the tone for CalArts from that point forward,” wrote Rajan in the email.

Fitzpatrick, a professor of medieval French literature and dean of students at Johns Hopkins University, was named president of CalArts in 1975 after the departure of first President Robert Corrigan and Provost Herbert Blau.

It was during his tenure that the CalArts Character Animation program blossomed and the famed CalArts Jazz Program was founded in 1983 by bassist Charlie Haden, of Ornette Coleman Quartet fame and pianist David Roitstein.

In advance of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Fitzpatrick was charged with overseeing the Los Angeles Olympic Arts Festival. The festival featured some 400 experimental and interdisciplinary performances from around the globe, as well as a number of CalArts students, faculty and alumni.

The festival is remembered as a landmark in the cultural history of the city of Los Angeles, introducing Los Angeles to international arts communities, in many cases via CalArts.

Fitzpatrick left CalArts in 1987, hired by Disney to lead the new theme park Euro Disney in Paris.

As recently as CalArts’ 50th anniversary celebration in April 2023,

Fitzpatrick returned to campus in April 2023 to take part in the weekend festivities celebrating the 50th anniversary of CalArts. The Alumnx Council honored him by bestowing Fitzpatrick with the Honorary Alumnx Award, given to non-alumni whose deeds and actions had a positive impact on the CalArts experience for students and alums.

“The profound impact that Bob Fitzpatrick had on CalArts during a pivotal time in its history cannot be overstated. His dedication was instrumental in the institution’s survival and growth, leaving a legacy that will endure in CalArts lore forever,” said CalArts Trustee Dave Bossert, who served as the 50th Anniversary Reunion Committee chair. “We are deeply honored that we were able to recognize his contributions with the Honorary Alumni Award. Although his passing is a great loss to our community, his visionary leadership will always be remembered.”

During the 50th anniversary weekend, Fitzpatrick also participated in a panel discussion with alum Carey Lovelace (Music BFA 1975) and Rajan that looked back at CalArts’ five decades of existence.

Many stories were recounted during the conversation. Fitzpatrick remembered the administrative upheaval during CalArts’ early days, particularly the tension between maintaining an institution and pushing artistic boundaries. CalArts was not financially stable and was on the brink of closing multiple times. He also recalled nonacademic hijinks, such as swimming at CalArts’ pool one day and then having his clothes stolen by students. The two students showed up at the reunion panel and confessed nearly 40 years later.

The stories of Fitzpatrick’s time at CalArts are legendary. During the 1980 graduation ceremony, one graduate pretended to cut off his own hand, which resulted in fake blood spurting onto Fitzpatrick’s suit. The student then got picked up by a helicopter and was flown away. Later, during the same ceremony, Fitzpatrick took to the air himself, piloting his own hot air balloon. However, he failed to make arrangements for his return to campus after he landed. He tried hitchhiking but no one would pick him up because he was drenched in fake blood.

Fitzpatrick leaves behind his wife Sylvie and children Joel, Michael and Claire.

A CalArts memorial is being planned for the future.

To share remembrances of Bob Fitzpatrick, email communications@calarts.edu.

View the video from the 50th anniversary weekend here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...