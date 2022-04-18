Rock Out This Summer at Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer. Join thousands of your closest friends and neighbors each week and enjoy concerts on Saturday nights from July 9 to Aug. 27 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
The 2022 Concerts in the Park lineup features the return of Santa Clarita favorites and tributes to some of the most beloved music artists in the world. A variety of genres are on the set list, including rock and roll, country, R&B and more.
Each show will begin at 7 p.m. with food vendors onsite, allowing concertgoers to relax and enjoy a meal or snack during the show. See the following for the full schedule:
July 9 — DSB: A Tribute to Journey
July 16 — Bruno & The Hooligans: A Tribute to Bruno Mars
July 23 — Redneck Rodeo OC: Country
July 30 — Blue Breeze Band: Soul and R&B
Aug. 6 — Dreaming of You: A Tribute to Selena
Aug. 13 — Yachty by Nature: Yacht Rock
Aug. 20 — Twisted Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns during a "Community Conversation" on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Beginning Sunday, April 17, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in the community. Last year, the city had 3,312 volunteers who donated over 14,000 hours of their time to programs and projects throughout Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 21 new deaths, 829 new positive cases for Monday countrywide, 1,012 cases for Sunday and 1,510 cases for Saturday, with 122 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,872, county case totals to 2,853,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,834 since March of 2020. There are 221 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Santa Clarita Artists Association has cancelled the April 18 oil painting demo with Annie Hoffman and will reschedule the event on Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, L.A. Found and the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services are hosting a home safety virtual presentation for caregivers of people with dementia on Wednesday, April 20 from noon to 1 p.m. This free educational event will provide important safety information and information on the L.A. Found Project Lifesaver bracelets.
In an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access for youth, the California Department of Public Health is offering $10 million in grant funding through the newly launched KidsVaxGrant. This makes healthcare providers enrolled in the state’s Vaccines for Children program eligible to receive funding of up to $25,000 per site to expand operating hours.
As the weather continues to heat up, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 17 through April 23. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is among the very best in the nation. With 177 fire stations and 4,741 personnel, the brave members of the department protect people and property every day. And more than ever before, we're seeing women step up to serve in our Fire Department.
All alumni from the College of the Canyons track & field and cross country programs are invited to come cheer on their fellow Cougars during the Western State Conference Track & Field Prelims beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at Cougar Stadium.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District recognized cadets from the Golden Valley High School and Valencia High School Air Force Junior ROTC programs at the board's regular meeting on April 13.
Los Angeles County’s $38.5 billion Recommended Budget, which marks an important step forward in the county’s efforts to move safely through the COVID-19 pandemic and into a broad-based, equity-focused economic recovery, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 19 by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Waste Management of Santa Clarita is partnering with local artist, Julianne Haness, as a part of a new outreach campaign to prepare residents for diverting their organic waste from landfills. The collaboration will apply Haness’ designs to reusable household items such kitchen towels and tote bags as a reminder, under California Senate Bill 1383, residents in Santa Clarita will soon be sorting and recycling their green and food waste.
The California Department of Public Health issued the following statement on April 14 regarding a new implementation timeline for adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school.
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
In the wake of unprecedented public interest in Breathe: Los Angeles County’s Guaranteed Income Program, L.A. County has announced the availability of extensive resources to support struggling residents, including a wide range of jobs and nutrition programs.
