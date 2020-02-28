Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative named Albert Rodriguez president and made other top-level management changes at the nonprofit group’s Wednesday, February 26 board meeting.

Rodriguez is a 12-year combat Marine Veteran and formerly vice president of the Collaborative.

Board member Jonathan Ahmadi has been elected to the position of vice president.

Though incorrectly published in a local newspaper article, former president Elliott Wolfe was not removed from the Collaborative’s board; the only difference is that his responsibilities have been reassigned, according to the organization.

“It’s with great humility and tremendous passion that I accept this responsibility,” Rodriguez said in a statement Thursday.

“The goal of the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has been, from its inception, to create a welcoming environment for our veteran community,” he said. “This remains the goal of all our board members. We strive to enable the collaborative to flourish and share its growth potential as we honor our service members and their families.”

“It is my honor to have been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as Vice President of the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative,” Ahmadi said. “I am committed to faithfully serving our mission of caring for the interests of local veterans and their families while also ensuring the thousands of veterans in this community have access to the services and benefits they have earned.”

The purpose of the Collaborative has always been to respond to the needs of our veterans and to provide resources to assist them in their daily lives.

At times, issues arise, and opinions differ as to how we can best serve those veterans. When this occurs, the Board of Directors meets as a body to clarify its position and if there are differing points of view, a motion is made and then discussed. This is followed by a vote which is determined by a simple majority.

While some may not agree with the outcome, it is still the board’s responsibility to move forward to fulfill its mission to serve and meet the needs of veterans.

Such was the case when an anonymous donor gifted the Collaborative with a home to be given to a deserving veteran and his family.

A qualifying procedure was established and more than 43 applications were submitted. The list was whittled down to five who went before an interview committee. Ernest Trevizo, his wife and their two sons, who met all the required criteria, were selected as recipients of the house.

There was deliberation as to whether additional criteria should be added after the fact. In the board meeting of February 26, 2020, the board voted to award the house under the original conditions as established at the onset of this process. Escrow has been signed and the Collaborative is ecstatic to announce that the Trevizos should be moving into their new home within the next 10 days.

“The new leadership at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has instantly changed the demeanor, to serve, guide and protect the well-being of our veteran community,” Alyssa Trevizo said in Thursday’s statement. “Our family is thankful for this blessing and the support from the board members and new interim veteran president.”